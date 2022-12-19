National Football League
Texas' Bijan Robinson declares for the NFL Draft
Texas' Bijan Robinson declares for the NFL Draft

Arguably the best running back in college football is heading to the NFL

Texas junior Bijan Robinson announced he's declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft on Monday. 

"For me, it's been a fun ride here," Robinson told reporters on Monday. "I've done everything that I tried to do in God's plan for me while I've been here. I want to thank everybody - the coaches, my teammates, people back home, my family, and most importantly God for giving me the opportunity to keep growing here from a kid to a man."

Robinson also announced he will not play in No. 20 Texas' game against No. 12 Washington in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29. 

Robinson was a force over his three seasons at Texas, rushing for 3,410 yards, which is the fourth-most ever by a Longhorn. He was fifth in the nation in rushing this season, rushing for 1,580 years on 6.1 yards per carry and was tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with 18. 

Robinson was also productive as a receiver, recording 60 catches for 805 yards and eight touchdowns over his college career. His 1,894 combined rushing and receiving yards were the most among any player this past season and his 20 total touchdowns were the second-most among all FBS players. 

Those stats are the reason why Robinson won the Doak Walker Award as the nation's top running back and was also a unanimous selection for the All-American team. 

Many draft experts, including FOX Sports' Rob Rang, view Robinson as the top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, teams have been shy to pick a running back early in the first round in recent years. Saquon Barkley, who the Giants selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, was the last running back to be selected in the top 20. 

Rang has the Dallas Cowboys selecting Robinson with the No. 28 overall pick in his latest mock draft

