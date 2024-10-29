National Football League Texans WR Stefon Diggs suffered ACL tear, ending 2024 season Updated Oct. 29, 2024 2:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Stefon Diggs' first (and possibly only) season with the Houston Texans is over.

The star wide receiver tore his ACL in the Texans' 23-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, Texans coach DeMeco Ryans confirmed to reporters Tuesday. Ryans called Diggs being out a "huge loss."

Diggs suffered the injury while running a route in the third quarter of the Week 8 win, planting his knee while making a cut inside. He immediately went down and grabbed his knee after suffering the non-contact injury.

The injury is the second major ailment that Texans have suffered in their wide receiver room as of late. Standout receiver Nico Collins was placed on injured reserve after hurting his hamstring in Week 5, though he is expected to return this season. Collins led the entire NFL in receiving yards when he suffered his injury.

Prior to Diggs' injury, the 30-year-old had 47 receptions for 496 yards and three touchdowns through the first eight games of the season. The four-time Pro Bowler has helped the Texans get off to a 6-2 start. The Texans acquired Diggs in a trade with the Buffalo Bills over the offseason, and he is set to a free agent next spring.

With Diggs out and Collins still sidelined, the Texans will need Tank Dell to take on a bigger role in the offense Thursday night when they visit the New York Jets. Dell's production has dropped off this season after a standout rookie year where he had 709 yards receiving with seven touchdowns in 11 games before breaking his leg.

He has 229 yards receiving this season and scored his second touchdown in Sunday’s win which improved the AFC South-leading Texans to 6-2.

The Texans also have receivers Robert Woods, Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie, but none of those players has contributed much this season. The three players have combined for just 146 yards receiving.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

