National Football League Tennessee Titans: No. 1 pick Cam Ward signs fully guaranteed rookie contract Updated May. 21, 2025 6:07 p.m. ET

Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans made it official on Wednesday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft signed his rookie contract — a fully guaranteed, four-year deal worth $48 million, per multiple reports.

This was all but a given when the Titans used the top pick on the quarterback, who played at the University of Miami in 2024. Now, Ward will head into Organized Team Activities, which are set to start May 27, with a deal that makes him the highest-paid rookie in the NFL.

Ward enters a quarterback room in Tennessee that includes Will Levis, Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. The rookie will, presumably, be the Titans' 2025 starter, but he'll have to win the battle in training camp, for good measure.

Tennessee is coming off a 3-14 season, its worst finish since 2014, and is in desperate need of a spark-plug under center. Ward, a dynamic threat with both his legs and arm, should provide that.

In 2024, Ward threw for 4,313 yards and a nation-best 39 touchdowns as a senior at Miami. He tossed just seven interceptions and led all quarterbacks in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 14.1 yards per completion.

