Taylor Swift reportedly to attend Super Bowl despite Japan concert

With Travis Kelce and the Chiefs headed back to the Super Bowl, it appears that Taylor Swift will be there.

Since wrapping up the first international leg of her "Eras Tour" in November, Swift has attended each of Kelce's games during the last month of the regular season and into the NFL playoffs. She was in attendance again on Sunday in Baltimore as the Chiefs upset the Ravens 17-10 in the AFC Championship Game.

And although she has a concert scheduled in Tokyo, Japan, on Feb. 10, the night before the Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Swift plans to make the cross-Pacific flight to be there to support her boyfriend, according to NFL Media.

If Swift took a direct flight from Tokyo after her concert, she would arrive in Las Vegas at roughly 7 p.m. local time Saturday, plenty of time to be ready for the next day's Super Bowl, where her "guy on the Chiefs" would be looking to win his third career Lombardi Trophy and second in as many years.

And that is reportedly her plan as of now, with Kelce and the Chiefs having punched their ticket back to the Super Bowl.

