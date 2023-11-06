National Football League Talk the Line: Early breakdown of NFL Week 10 odds Published Nov. 6, 2023 4:08 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Every Sunday night, oddsmakers drop the upcoming week's NFL betting lines, and if you are wondering if the opening spreads look accurate, we've got you covered.

Each week, FOX Sports Betting Analysts Geoff Schwartz (GS), Sam Panayotovich (SP) and Jason McIntyre (JM) will break down the opening numbers in this space and point out if they think the line is too low, too high or just right.

So, without further ado, let's jump into their analysis for Week 10.

Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears (-3.5)

SP: Just right

I was surprised to see Las Vegas open this game with Chicago as a 1.5-favorite. It got bet up to 3/3.5 almost immediately. Even if Tyson Bagent starts at QB again for the Bears, -3/3.5 feels right.

Indianapolis Colts (-2) vs New England Patriots

SP: Just right.

Yawn. Sharp bettors have loved the Pats all year as underdogs, and that will probably continue this weekend. I wouldn’t bet this game with your money.

San Francisco 49ers (-3) @ Jacksonville Jaguars

JM: Just right

The Jaguars are an NFL-best 6-2 ATS, and now they're catching points at home to the reeling 49ers, who have lost three straight but are coming off a bye and boosted their defense with the addition of pass rusher Chase Young.

Tennessee Titans @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5)

GS: Just right.

These teams are basically the most average in the NFL, and if they played on a neutral site, it would be a pick em. So this slightly accounts for home field and Baker Mayfield probably being a tad better than Will Levis.

However, it's worth noting Mike Vrabel is fantastic with more than eight days rest.

Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens (-6)

SP: Too high

My love for this year’s Baltimore bunch is well-documented, but it’s tough to lay this many points in a divisional battle. The total (38) says it’ll be a lower-scoring game.

Houston Texans @ Cincinnati Bengals (-7)

JM: Just right

This is a sandwich spot for the Bengals after beating the Bills on Sunday Night Football and with the division-leading Ravens leading next week on the road.

C.J. Stroud looked like a rookie the last two times the Texans went on the road (losses to the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers).

New Orleans Saints (-2.5) @ Minnesota Vikings

GS: Just right

New Orleans is the healthier team with the advantage at quarterback. This game is that simple, and the line accounts for that.

If the Vikings had Kirk Cousins, they’d be a 3-point favorite, so this line makes sense.

Green Bay Packers @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

SP: Too high

The Steelers are surprisingly 5-3 despite being outgained in every single football game this season. They’ve also been outscored 163-133.

That cannot last.

Atlanta Falcons (-2) @ Arizona Cardinals

GS: Too low.

While I do not believe the Falcons are as good as their four wins, the Cardinals have given up on the season. They are starting Clayton Tune at quarterback and have been blown out in four of their last five games.

The Falcons should be -3 in this game

Detroit Lions (-1.5) @ Los Angeles Chargers

SP: Just right

Detroit is off the bye for an interesting battle out west. The Lions’ power rating is clearly higher, but any outcome is possible with the Chargers. Pass.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys (-16)

JM: Too low

This is a massive number for a divisional game, but the Giants season is over, and they’re either starting third-string QB Tommy DeVito or Matt Barkley, who was signed to the practice squad last week. Dallas has smashed five bad teams by 20+.

Washington Commanders @ Seattle Seahawks (-6.5)

GS: Just right

Washington won while Seattle got blown out on Sunday, but we don't need to overreact to a single-game performance.

If you made this line before last Sunday, it’s probably 7. Seattle is far better than the Commanders, and that is why the line is sitting just under a touchdown.

New York Jets (-2.5) @ Las Vegas Raiders

JM: Too high

The Raiders looked like a totally different team in dismantling the Giants at home, and in what world is Zach Wilson good enough to be favored on the road?

Denver Broncos @ Buffalo Bills (-7.5)

JM: Too high

Sean Payton has thrived off a bye week after early-career struggles, going 10-3. The Bills aren’t the juggernaut they were early in the season and have gone 0-4 ATS in their last four as a favorite.



