T.J. Watt, other NFL stars love Joey Porter Jr. going to his father's old team

Updated Apr. 28, 2023 8:02 p.m. ET

Joey Porter Jr. was not selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, surprising many observers. But the Penn State cornerback received an incredible homecoming regardless. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers took Porter with the first pick of the draft's second round, bringing him back to the team where his father, linebacker Joey Porter Sr., starred for 13 seasons and won two Super Bowls.

NFL players loved that Porter Jr. will now get to continue his father's legacy in Pittsburgh, and sounded off on Twitter about the pick.

The chorus of Porter's supporters was led by the Steelers' current star linebacker — and someone who is no stranger to NFL family ties — T.J. Watt:

Star Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who faced off against Porter in the Big Ten, also tweeted his congratulations.

