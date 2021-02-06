National Football League Join the FOX Sports Super Bowl LV Watch Party 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Sunday is finally here.

Spend the entire day with FOX Sports as our all-star cast watches the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers battle in Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Join FOX NFL Sunday analysts Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson, along with host Charissa Thompson in FOX Sports' Super Bowl LV Watch Party, as they react to all the action live, from the kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET to the final snap of the game.

They will be joined by special guests throughout the game, including three players who are no stranger to the Super Bowl stage: former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch, retired New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (a two-time Super Bowl MVP) and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis.

To get you ready for kickoff and help you with those last-minute wagers on the most popular sports betting day of the year, you'll want to start the day with our special Super Bowl edition of "Talk the Line," which begins at 5:30 p.m. ET.

Join our betting experts Jason McIntyre, Geoff Schwartz, Sam Panayotovich and host Sara Perlman as they break down every betting angle from the big game, including a slew of prop bets. You'll also want to come back at halftime, when our gambling braintrust will return to break down the halftime lines and help you gain an edge on the second half.

Don't forget to get in on the action by playing the FOX Bet Super 6 contest, in which you could win $250,000 by correctly answering six questions about the Bucs-Chiefs showdown.

Bradshaw won four Super Bowls in four appearances for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1970s, ranking second only to Bucs QB Tom Brady, who has won six.

Johnson led the Dallas Cowboys to back-to-back Super Bowl championships in 1993 and '94, becoming one of three coaches to win both an NFL title and an NCAA championship, along with Pete Carroll and Barry Switzer.

Lynch, who will join the FOX NFL Sunday experts throughout the first quarter, won Super Bowl XLVIII with Seattle before being denied back-to-back titles the following season in a battle that went down to the final seconds against Brady's Patriots.

As always, Marshawn is here "so he doesn't get fined," as he famously said over and over on Super Bowl Media Day before that battle with the Pats in 2015. Beast Mode just might have something to say about what happened at the 1-yard line in Glendale, Arizona.

Manning, who will join the Watch Party for the third quarter, has a much better history against Brady in the big game, having denied the Pats a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII and again getting the best of New England four years later in Super Bowl XLVI.

Lewis anchored the Ravens' defense that won two Super Bowls, winning the MVP award in the franchise's first appearance in 2001 and closing his career with a victory over the 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII following the 2013 season. Lewis will join the party throughout the fourth quarter.

Manning and Bradshaw are among the five players in history to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs, with two each. They trail (who else?) Brady, who has won four.

Might Brady add a fifth Sunday, or could Patrick Mahomes win his second straight at age 25? We'll soon find out.

