National Football League Super Bowl LIX odds: 10 entertaining prop bets for Sunday's big game Published Feb. 4, 2025 2:38 p.m. ET

I’ve examined almost 2,000 Super Bowl LIX props over the last seven days.

Between American books like BetMGM, DraftKings and FanDuel, Las Vegas shops like Circa, Golden Nugget, South Point and Westgate, and offshore houses like BetOnline, there’s enough to satisfy anybody.

Here are 10 entertaining props for Sunday’s battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on FOX.

National anthem length

Over 121 seconds (+100)

Under 121 seconds (-130)

This one isn’t offered legally in the United States, but it’s an extremely popular wager on Super Bowl prop sheets and among friends. For you non-math majors out there, 121 seconds is 2:01 on your iPhone stopwatch. The first number I saw last week was 125, so there’s been some "Under" support. Performer Jon Batiste will likely play the piano, and if he does, I expect an elaborate introduction on the keys followed by quicker vocals.

Will Taylor Swift be shown during the national anthem?

Yes (+350)

No (-500)

People will guess "Yes," but the odds say "No" is the move.

Will the first play be a run or pass?

Run (-140)

Pass (+110)

We’ll know the answer right away. I don’t have any stats on what these teams do on the first play and, honestly, those don’t matter anyway. The first play is essentially a coin flip, like the actual toss moments earlier.

Number of the first touchdown scorer

Over 15.5 (-130)

Under 15.5 (+100)

Now here’s a classic Westgate Las Vegas prop. The "Under" gives you the likes of Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, A.J. Brown, Kenneth Gainwell, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Isiah Pacheco and Patrick Mahomes. Everybody wearing north of No. 15 is "Over."

Distance of Mahomes’ first touchdown pass

Over 9.5 (-110)

Under 9.5 (-110)

This wager is drawing decent buzz in Las Vegas. Rampart Casino sportsbook director Duane Colucci told me there’s solid two-way action on the prop with a handful of four-digit bets. The biggest one was $2,000 "Under" 9.5.

Will any 300-pound player score a TD?

Yes (+2500)

No (-10000)

Who doesn’t love a fat guy touchdown?! This one is the brainchild of Circa Sports. If you envision an offensive lineman or somebody like Chris Jones or Jordan Davis crossing the goal line, step right up. I love how this prop pays homage to William "The Refrigerator" Perry, who weighed 335 pounds when he scored a touchdown for the 1985 Bears in Super Bowl XX.

Will Saquon Barkley rush for 150+ yards?

Yes (+250)

No (-300)

Barkley reached 150 yards six times this season, including a 255-yard showcase against the L.A. Rams in Week 12 and a 205-yard mark in last week’s NFC Championship against Washington. As Golden Nugget executive sportsbook director Tony Miller told me, "it only takes two long ones, baby!"

Who will have more on Super Bowl Sunday, Cade Cunningham points or Patrick Mahomes completions?

Cunningham (-110)

Mahomes (-110)

This is as creative as it gets at the Westgate, and it’s got oddsmaker Jeff Sherman’s fingerprints all over it. It’s pretty straightforward, too. If Cade Cunningham scores 40 against Charlotte, his side will be tough to beat. If he only scores 15, it’s a dead loser. Both players must play for action.

Will either team trail by 14 points and comeback to win?

Yes (+770)

No (-2000)

I saw this prop out here in Massachusetts at the Encore Boston Harbor. Go figure, they’re still talking about "28-3" in this part of the country thanks to my FOX Sports teammate Tom Brady stunning the Atlanta Falcons back in Super Bowl LI. I’m thinking about sliding across town in the next couple of days and betting the "Yes" for pizza money. A $20 bet would win over $150.

What color liquid will be poured on the winning coach?

Purple (+100)

Yellow/Green (+200)

Blue (+600)

Orange (+750)

Red/Pink (+1100)

Clear/Water (+1200)

Ah, the Dave Mason special. The Chiefs poured purple Gatorade in their last two Super Bowl victories and dumped orange back in Feb. 2020. It’s strange to see "clear" as the biggest longshot because it used to live near the top of the board. If you like the Eagles to win the game, a lemon-lime bath makes sense.

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network.

