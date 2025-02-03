National Football League What's your favorite Super Bowl bet? NFL fans weigh in on legendary wagers Published Feb. 3, 2025 1:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

American adults love the Super Bowl.

I don’t need to bore you with statistics because you know it’s true.

Besides, you’ve been to a Super Bowl party before. You’ve smashed chicken wings and seven-layer dips. And you’ve probably placed a bet on the game in some way, shape or form at one point in your life.

Yes, friendly wagers count.

Yes, squares count.

Yes, strip cards count.

Guessing the Gatorade color should count, too.

The other day on X, I asked a very simple question: [What’s your] favorite Super Bowl bet you’ve ever hit?

People responded in droves and the responses brought back so many memories. Super Bowl bets resonate with Americans because most of us know somebody who likes action.

We decided to share some responses with you.

Let's get into them.

Ah, Patrick Mahomes’ first Super Bowl. Who could forget the Kansas City Chiefs (-1.5) beating the San Francisco 49ers back on Feb. 2, 2020 to give Mahomes, Andy Reid and Travis Kelce their first championship rings?

You might have forgotten how the game ended.

With 57 seconds left, Kansas City led 31-20 and the Chiefs were trying to wind down the clock. The Niners had two timeouts left. On three straight plays, Mahomes ran backwards and knelt for a combined -15 yards.

The week of the game, bettors kept betting "Over" on Mahomes’ rushing prop. I remember seeing the number as low as 29.5 yards and as high as 35.5. Mahomes entered the final drive with 44 yards and exited with a lot less.

He finished on 29 and Ariel won her bet.

I was sitting with my FOX Sports teammate Patrick Everson when he won this bet in Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles (-1.5). It’s an Octopus, which occurs when a player scores a touchdown and a two-point conversion on the same drive.

It’s eight points, hence the Octopus.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts scored a touchdown with 5:15 left in the game to make it 35-33 Chiefs. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist for Philadelphia to know it had to go for two. Hurts called his own number and got the deuce.

Everson erupted.

This one is wild.

In Super Bowl XLVIII between the Denver Broncos (-2) and Seattle Seahawks, Tim placed a bet on the first score of the game to be a safety. He didn’t share the exact odds, but a safety to occur at any time is generally around 8/1.

First-score safety had to be 50/1 and that might be light.

Very early in that game, Broncos center Manny Ramirez snapped the football over Peyton Manning’s head and it was recovered in the endzone by Denver.

Safety.

A $10 bet would’ve paid out $500.

Las Vegas casino legend Richard Schuetz shared his prop bet from Super Bowl XX between the Chicago Bears (-10) and New England Patriots. It was the first major Super Bowl player prop from Las Vegas to make national news.

I wrote about Art Manteris and the prop a couple of years back.

Manteris ran Caesars Palace in the 1980s and his shop opened William "Refrigerator" Perry to score a touchdown for the ’85 Bears at 20/1.

The Fridge was a rookie defensive tackle who began to get offensive touches around the goal line during the regular season. Naturally, Perry rumbled into the end zone in the third quarter of a 46-10 Bears blowout in New Orleans.

Caesars lost over $100,000 on the prop.

This might be my favorite. Finishing 1-19 with a 25/1 winner!

Classic.

Great hit by Ryan Kramer in last year’s Super Bowl LVIII.

Niners fullback Kyle Juszczyk is a blocker on over 90% of snaps when he’s on the field. Christian McCaffrey took a hand off six yards on the game’s first play, then Kyle Shanahan went into the bag of tricks on the second one.

Juszczyk caught a Brock Purdy pass for an 18-yard gain.

We’ll wrap with this one. You can check the original tweet for more.

Scott’s bet wasn’t a winner, but it should’ve been. This was Super Bowl LI between the Patriots (-3.5) and Atlanta Falcons. It’s the infamous "28-3" game when the Falcons blew a 25-point edge and lost in overtime. I’m still sick about it myself, having bet "Under" 59.5.

Final score: 34-28.

James White caught a Super Bowl record 14 passes and scored three touchdowns, including the game-winner, to complete the comeback.

He still didn’t win MVP. Tom Brady did.

Tough beat.

What’s your favorite Super Bowl bet?

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and BetQL Network. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. Follow him on Twitter @ spshoot .

