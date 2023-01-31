National Football League NFL odds: How the Eagles' Super Bowl futures have moved this season 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Philadelphia Eagles have punched their ticket to Super Bowl LVII (on FOX and the FOX Sports App)! But what were the odds of this coming true at the start of the season?

Coming into the 2022-23 season, the Eagles were +2200 to take home the Vince Lombardi Trophy. And before the blockbuster trade that sent superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown to the City of Brotherly Love, the team's odds to win it all were even longer at +5000.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl by beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday, and Philly is now the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII at FOX Bet.

Philadelphia is clicking on all cylinders, so it's no wonder they made it to the Big Game. With the Super Bowl less than two weeks away, let's take a look at how the Eagles' Super Bowl futures have moved throughout this NFL season.

ADVERTISEMENT

How impressive was the Eagles 31-7 win over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game? LeSean McCoy weighs in on the Philadelphia Eagles 31-7 win in over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game and explains the win was not impressive.

EAGLES ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVII AT FOX BET

Aug. 31: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Sep. 27: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Oct. 25: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Nov. 29: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Dec. 27: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Jan. 10: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Current: -128 (bet $10 to win $17.81 total)*

*Odds as of 1-31-2023

It's been a magical season thus far for Philly, who put the league on notice right out of the gates. The Eagles started off with an 8-0 record and was the last team to go undefeated in the regular season. Jalen Hurts put up MVP-like numbers, finishing the regular season with 3,701 passing yards and only six interceptions. And if the quarterback didn't get hurt, there's a good chance he'd be the favorite to win MVP.

The trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown also paid off for Philly, as he punctuated his regular season with 1,496 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns. And running back Miles Sanders also finished with 11 TDs with 1,269 rushing yards.

While the Hurts-led offense is a huge reason the Eagles get a chance to dance in February, their defense has been one of the league's most elite units. Linebacker Haason Reddick has led the charge on that front. Reddick's 16 sacks are tied for second in the NFL this year, and his five forced fumbles are tied for first. Because of impact players like him and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Philly's total defense was the best in the NFL during the regular season.

Will Philly bring another piece of hardware back from Arizona in February? If you're ready to place a wager on the Eagles Super Bowl odds, head over to FOX Bet to get in on the action now!



Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more