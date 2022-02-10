Super Bowl 2022: Eight matchups that will decide outcome 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Writer

The run-up to the Super Bowl is no doubt producing some sleepless nights for Zac Taylor and Sean McVay. They're burning the midnight oil thinking of every way possible to get an edge on the opposition.

Looking at the matchups that could decide the game, here are eight burning questions that the Bengals and Rams will need to answer to chalk up a win Sunday.

1. How will the Bengals’ O-line handle Aaron Donald and Von Miller?

After surrendering the third-most sacks (55) in the league in the regular season, the Bengals’ offensive line was viewed as the weakest link on a team with championship-caliber firepower on the perimeter. The scrutiny intensified after Joe Burrow & Co. overcame a nine-sack effort by the Titans in the divisional round. Although the unit performed better against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the spotlight remains squarely on Cincinnati's frontline.

The thought of a three-time Defensive Player of the Year (Donald) and a former Super Bowl MVP (Miller) teeing off on a frontline that struggled against lesser talents should make even the most optimistic Bengals supporters squeamish. Donald and Miller are two of the most disruptive defenders in NFL history, and their ability to wreak havoc on opponents as explosive pass-rushers has enabled the Rams’ defense to turn it up in the postseason. The duo has accounted for 3.5 sacks and six tackles for loss in the playoffs, and even those numbers don't accurately reflect the persistent pressure and chaos created by the tandem at the line of scrimmage.

If the Bengals are unable to contain No. 99 and No. 40 at the point of attack, Burrow and the Bengals’ explosive offense will have a tough time getting it going against a defense that is built to play opponents chasing points from the pocket.

2. Who matches up with Ja'Marr Chase?

It is rare for a rookie wideout to command the attention and respect of the football world, but it is impossible to ignore Chase’s dominance on the perimeter. The first-year pro tallied 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns this season. And he did it while displaying a rugged playing style that reminds me of Dez Bryant in his prime.

With Chase clearly established as the Bengals’ No. 1 option in the passing game, the Rams must decide how to minimize his potential impact. Jalen Ramsey is L.A.'s designated eraser in the secondary, but matching him up on No. 1 could enable Tee Higgins and/or Tyler Boyd to have big games on the other side. If the Rams play it safe and align their defensive backs at their normal positions, Burrow could play pitch-and-catch with Chase against a revolving door of overmatched defenders away from Ramsey.

The matchup dilemma could prompt Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to utilize an unconventional double-coverage assignment, with Ramsey taking on Higgins and L.A. doubling Chase with a cornerback and linebacker or safety. This tactic would be a drastic departure from the Rams’ traditional scheme, but it could be the team’s only option to slow down one of the best receivers in the game.

3. Can Matthew Stafford avoid the turnover bug?

There is no disputing how the ultra-talented gunslinger has added a dimension to the L.A. offense. The Rams’ explosive plays and average yards per pass attempt have improved significantly since his arrival, but the rewards have come with risks. Stafford finished the regular season as the co-leader in interceptions (17) and surrendered four pick-sixes on errant passes, misreads or poor decisions.

Given the impact of turnovers on the outcome of games, Stafford's propensity to give the ball away on risky throws makes it difficult to dismiss the Bengals’ chances of pulling off an upset Sunday. If the veteran throws caution to the wind and attempts to make a heroic throw for a big play, he could gift the Bengals a few extra possessions on costly interceptions.

4. How will the Bengals contain Cooper Kupp?

It amazes me how often the triple crown winner is wide open, despite everyone in the stadium knowing that he is Stafford’s favorite target and the No. 1 option in the Rams’ passing game. Kupp has been able to win from the slot or out wide against a variety of coverage tactics and defensive back techniques designed to neutralize his effectiveness.

In Super Bowl LVI, the Bengals must keep Kupp under wraps to have any chance of slowing down the Rams’ high-powered offense. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has befuddled the likes of Derek Carr, Ryan Tannehill and Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, utilizing a mix of spot-drop zones and some pattern-read coverages to eliminate the deep ball and test the patience of the veteran quarterbacks.

In addition, Cincinnati's umbrella coverage limited access to their playoff opponents' top targets and forced the quarterback to target different playmakers on the perimeter. Against Stafford and Kupp, the Bengals will need to shade their coverage to No. 10 while finding a way to help the defender assigned to Odell Beckham Jr. The reemergence of OBJ as a viable big-play threat complicates any double-team tactics, given his ability to torch single coverage on the backside of the formation.

With McVay also aligning Kupp and OBJ on the same side in a variety of stacked formations, it is harder to eliminate Kupp completely from the progression. The Bengals will need to make it difficult for Stafford to target his favorite receiver on his first read. If Anarumo can come up with a clever tactic, that would take away the QB's security blanket.

5. Will Sean McVay stick to the script?

The offensive wizard is making his second appearance in a Super Bowl, but he is better prepared to succeed this time around after learning valuable lessons in his debut. McVay was thoroughly outcoached by Bill Belichick in Super Bowl LIII, with his own "paralysis by analysis" playing a key role in the 13-3 loss.

In Super Bowl LVI, McVay needs to avoid overthinking the game plan by sticking to core principles that have made the Rams an offensive juggernaut this season. While Stafford’s arrival has led the Rams to utilize more spread and empty formations due to his effectiveness as a quick-rhythm passer, this offense is at its best when featuring the running game to set up a big play, play-action aerial attack.

McVay needs to remember the identity of his squad and call the game accordingly. That should result in a balanced approach, with 25-plus runs on the stat sheet and plenty of touches for Cam Akers and Sony Michel. If the Rams take a deliberate approach in the title fight instead of throwing haymakers from the start, McVay’s squad could hoist the trophy.

6. Can Evan McPherson come through in the clutch again?

After hearing their fair share of criticism for expending a draft pick on a kicker, the Bengals’ acquisition of "Money Mac" has changed the winning formula. The fifth-round pick has been nails on his field-goal attempts throughout the playoffs, particularly from long distance.

McPherson has connected on 12 of 12 attempts, with a pair of game-winners in three postseason games. That includes all three of his 50-plus-yard attempts in the tournament.

Given the chances that this game comes down to the wire, with a kick ultimately deciding the winner, the Bengals might be a long boot away from claiming the title. Based on the ultra-confident McPherson’s effectiveness from every distance, the scales are tipped in Cincinnati's favor whenever No. 2 trots onto the field.

7. How will the Rams neutralize Joe Mixon?

Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris will spend every waking hour crafting a plan to stop Joe Burrow, but he cannot neglect Joe Mixon when compiling his call sheet. Mixon is a dynamic weapon out of the backfield, and his versatility could come in handy against a Rams defense intent on taking away the perimeter weapons.

Measuring 6-foot-1, 220 pounds with a combination of strength, power and explosiveness that makes him a tough guy to take down in the hole, Mixon gives the Bengals some pop in the running game. The fifth-year pro also adds a dimension to the passing game as a sticky-fingered playmaker with impeccable timing on screens.

If the Rams fail to account for Mixon's whereabouts on key downs, No. 28 could make a handful of plays that sustain drives on the way to putting points on the board in a tightly contested game.

8. Will Joe Burrow keep his cool?

For all the swagger the Bengals’ franchise quarterback has displayed while playing in big games, Burrow is a second-year pro now playing on the NFL’s biggest stage. Sure, he won a national title as a collegian, but the lights are so much brighter in the Super Bowl.

Can Burrow play this game with the same patience and discipline that he has displayed throughout the playoffs? So far, the QB has avoided the big mistake and opted for check-downs over hero throws in key moments. With the chance to become a legend within reach, Burrow will need to resist the urge to do too much with the ball in his hands.

Considering how we have seen All-Pros and Pro Bowlers crumble under pressure in previous Super Bowls, it will be interesting to see if Burrow can keep his cool while playing in a Super Bowl with great expectations.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.