Stefon Diggs ‘thankful’ for Josh Allen's support after sideline outburst

Stefon Diggs and the Buffalo Bills are off to a rollercoaster 3-2 start to the 2023 NFL season, and the wide receiver's frustration was on full display during the team's 25-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5 when cameras caught Diggs slamming an iPad on the sidelines.

QB Josh Allen recently came to Diggs' defense, saying that he was tired of "nonsense" being spewed about his teammate.

"Obviously, I'm thankful to have a quarterback who has my back and someone who understands, somebody who is out there, somebody who plays the game of football," Diggs told ESPN on Thursday. "For other people, it's hard for me to put it in words how much time and effort goes into football and how serious it is out there. When things aren't going right, and you put a lot on yourself, and you want more for yourself, you want more for your team."

Diggs, who finished the loss to Jacksonville with eight receptions for 121 yards and one touchdown, went on to discuss how he has been a leader for the Bills and his love of football.

The three-time Pro Bowler has totaled 39 receptions for 520 yards and an NFL-high five touchdowns this season. Meanwhile, Allen leads the NFL in completion percentage (73.1%) and boasts a 105.6 passer rating.

Buffalo boasts one of the best offenses in football this season, averaging 390.4 total yards (fourth in the NFL) and 31.8 points (third) per game. The Bills have also scored 37-plus points in three games, including a 48-point outing against the rival Miami Dolphins, which are first in the AFC East.

The Bills aim to get back on track in Week 6 with a home affair against the New York Giants (1-4) on Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET).

