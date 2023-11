National Football League Stefon Diggs says brother Trevon's shade toward Bills a 'fan's perspective,' not his own views Updated Nov. 16, 2023 7:36 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs called out the Buffalo Bills on social media following Monday's dramatic 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos by stating his brother Stefon Diggs "Gotta get up outta there."

Diggs, the Bills' leading receiver, had a relatively quiet night by hauling in only three receptions on five targets for a total of 34 yards, which marked the fourth-straight game he's been restricted to less than 100 receiving yards. Diggs' lack of involvement in the passing game reflects an overall forgettable performance by the Bills offense, including quarterback Josh Allen.

Allen compiled 177 passing yards to go along with one touchdown and two interceptions, which gave the sixth-year quarterback a league-leading 11 total interceptions through Week 10.

Diggs' brother took note of Allen's poor performance as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Let's not forget, he didn't start going off till bro got there." Diggs tweeted Tuesday, referencing his brother joining forces with Allen on the Bills in 2020.

Stefon Diggs told reporters Thursday that his brother's sentiment stems from a fan's perspective and not from within the organization.

"I haven't had a personal conversation with him," Diggs said, per ESPN. "My brother is watching football right now. He's not playing too much. Obviously, he's coming from more of a fan's perspective, but that is my family. So, I handle my family with the utmost respect, and I always hope that people treat it that way."

Monday's loss also evoked action from the Bills front office as offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was fired on Tuesday and replaced with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady in the interim.

"It's really only been a couple days, so it's kind of hard to gauge," Diggs said when asked about Brady's energy. "I'm more so looking forward to game day. I'm super excited. And I think it might be what we need."

In the AFC East, Buffalo trails behind the first-place Miami Dolphins by one game. However, the Bills have already lost to two divisional opponents this season, the New England Patriots and the New York Jets, and sit outside the AFC playoff picture heading into Week 11.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share