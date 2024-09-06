Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth reportedly agrees to four-year, $48.4M extension
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $48.4 million extension.
Freiermuth, 25, was entering the final season of his rookie deal. The $12.1 million average annual salary puts him ninth in the NFL among tight ends.
Last season, Freiermuth was limited to 12 regular-season games due to a hamstring injury. In the games that he did appear in, the tight end logged 32 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. Across Freiermuth's three-year NFL career, he has averaged 51.7 receptions for 512.3 yards and 3.7 touchdowns per season.
Freiermuth, a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State, totaled seven receiving touchdowns in his rookie season (2021) and a career-best 732 receiving yards in 2022.
The Steelers open the 2024 regular season on the road against Atlanta on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app). Veteran QB Russell Wilson is questionable due to calf tightness. Justin Fields would start if Wilson is unavailable.
