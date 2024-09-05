Steelers QB Russell Wilson dealing with calf tightness ahead of Week 1
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with calf tightness again, putting his status for Sunday's opener at Atlanta in question.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Wilson was limited in practice on Thursday. The 35-year-old spent a significant portion of training camp dealing with a calf injury. Tomlin said the tweak Wilson felt Thursday was in the same calf.
The Steelers tabbed Wilson as the starting quarterback over Justin Fields last week. The nine-time Pro Bowler is attempting to reset his career after being cut by Denver in March.
While Tomlin said he has no concerns about the injury being a long-term issue for Wilson, it's uncertain whether Wilson will be ready in time to face the Falcons.
The Steelers have been bullish on Fields this summer. Fields' development is one of the reasons Tomlin waited until the preseason was over until announcing Wilson as the starter.
First-year offensive coordinator Arthur Smith declined to get into specifics on Thursday when asked if there would be opportunities for the athletic Fields to see playing time even if Wilson was available.
Wilson's balky calf may have answered the question anyway.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
