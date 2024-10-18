National Football League Steelers' Russell Wilson to make first start this season, says George Pickens Published Oct. 18, 2024 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Pittsburgh Steelers gave veteran quarterback Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week despite the team's 4-2 start under Justin Fields. Still, head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to publicly name his starter for Week 7, saying that he is keeping the decision "in house" for the time being.

"I thought [Wilson] was sharp, [and] I thought Justin was sharp as well," Tomlin said Friday, via ESPN. "I thought we had a highly productive week from both guys and from the unit as a whole."

That said, Steelers wide receiver George Pickens appeared to have spilled the beans. "[We've been] getting on the same page after practice, throwing more than usual, because this is his [Wilson's] first start," Pickens said.

Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, was named Pittsburgh's starting quarterback in August before suffering a calf injury that ultimately resulted in Fields getting the Week 1 nod.

In six starts, Fields totaled 1,106 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, one interception and a 93.9 passer rating, while completing 66.3% of his passes. He also rushed for 231 yards and five scores. With Fields, Pittsburgh ranks 26th in total yards and 20th in scoring with an average of 20.7 points per game. They've been held to 20 points or fewer in four games.

"Justin has been really good, and we’ve been really good at times, but not to be confused with great," Tomlin added. "This is a competitive league. We’re trying to position ourselves to be that team, and we [have] got to play with talent with which we haven’t had an opportunity to play. So we’re going to potentially explore those things."

Who should start for the Steelers at QB?

Wilson, who turns 36 in November, is yet to appear in a game this year in what's his first season with the Steelers after a two-year stint with the Denver Broncos that concluded with him being released. Pittsburgh acquired Fields from the Chicago Bears for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in March, shortly after signing Wilson to a one-year deal.

"I don't think I've played good enough," Fields told reporters Thursday . "If I am being real with myself, I think if I did play well enough I don't think there would be any sort of who should be playing and who should not. At the end of the day, we got a few wins and, of course, I am glad about that.

"But there are areas that I can get better at, and I am going to continue to work on those and continue to get better."

As for Pickens, the third-year receiver has totaled 26 receptions for 363 yards and zero touchdowns this season. In 2023, he led the NFL with 18.1 yards per reception.

Following a 3-0 start, Pittsburgh lost back-to-back games to the Indianapolis Colts and the Dallas Cowboys before getting back on track with a road win against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. In Week 7, the Steelers face a New York Jets team that's set to debut recently acquired star wideout Davante Adams, who's reunited with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

