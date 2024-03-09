National Football League Seattle Seahawks reportedly restructure WR Tyler Lockett's contract Published Mar. 9, 2024 9:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks have restructured wide receiver Tyler Lockett's contract, NFL Network reported Saturday. Lockett was previously entering the third season of a four-year, $69.2 million deal but will now play on a revised two-year, $30 million deal.

The new contract includes $13 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $34 million.

Seattle also recently restructured quarterback Geno Smith's contract, while releasing defensive backs Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly.

Last season, Lockett, 31, totaled a team-high 79 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns. He previously put together four consecutive 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons and has two 10-plus receiving touchdown seasons under his belt.

Lockett, a one-time Pro Bowler, has been remarkably durable, missing just three games across his nine-year NFL career (regular season plus postseason), which has been spent entirely with the Seahawks.

Seattle is coming off a 9-8 season that saw it miss the playoffs and subsequently move on from head coach Pete Carroll after 14 seasons in favor of former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

