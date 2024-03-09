National Football League
Seattle Seahawks reportedly restructure WR Tyler Lockett's contract
Published Mar. 9, 2024

The Seattle Seahawks have restructured wide receiver Tyler Lockett's contract, NFL Network reported Saturday. Lockett was previously entering the third season of a four-year, $69.2 million deal but will now play on a revised two-year, $30 million deal. 

The new contract includes $13 million guaranteed with a maximum value of $34 million.

Seattle also recently restructured quarterback Geno Smith's contract, while releasing defensive backs Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs and tight end Will Dissly.

Last season, Lockett, 31, totaled a team-high 79 receptions for 894 yards and five touchdowns. He previously put together four consecutive 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons and has two 10-plus receiving touchdown seasons under his belt. 

Lockett, a one-time Pro Bowler, has been remarkably durable, missing just three games across his nine-year NFL career (regular season plus postseason), which has been spent entirely with the Seahawks.

Seattle is coming off a 9-8 season that saw it miss the playoffs and subsequently move on from head coach Pete Carroll after 14 seasons in favor of former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

