National Football League Seahawks reportedly releasing Pro Bowl safeties Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs Updated Mar. 5, 2024 3:00 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Seattle Seahawks are releasing safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, NFL Network reported Tuesday.

They're also releasing tight end Will Dissly. The three cuts clear roughly $34.5 million in cap space for Seattle.

Diggs and Adams are each three-time Pro Bowlers who spent the past four complete seasons with the Seahawks (2020-23).

The 31-year-old Diggs racked up a combined 14 interceptions from 2020-22. This past season, he totaled one interception, five passes defended and a career-high 95 combined tackles. He never missed a game for Seattle from 2020-23.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adams' Seahawks tenure was mired by injuries, as he played in just 12 games in 2020 and 2021, respectively, and appeared in a combined 10 games from 2022-23. Seattle acquired Adams in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets in 2020 that saw the team give up, most notably, two first-round draft picks and sign the safety to a four-year, $70 million extension the following summer. Meanwhile, Dissly spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Seahawks.

Seattle had one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, as it surrendered 233.0 passing yards (21st in the NFL), 138.4 rushing yards (31st), 371.4 total yards (30th) and 23.6 points (25th) per game.

The Seahawks are coming off a 9-8 season that saw them miss the playoffs, while the franchise moved on from head coach Pete Carroll after 14 seasons in favor of former Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Seattle Seahawks Jamal Adams Quandre Diggs

share