Seahawks sign veteran Jason Peters with injuries on offensive line
Seahawks sign veteran Jason Peters with injuries on offensive line

Published Sep. 12, 2023 6:38 p.m. ET

The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters on Tuesday with the team having concerns about the health of both of their starting tackles.

The signing was announced by Peters' representatives and is expected to be an addition to the practice squad for now. Peters is protection for Seattle in case injuries suffered by left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas end up being long term. Cross has a sprained toe and Lucas is dealing with soreness in his knee both suffered in Seattle’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The 41-year-old Peters is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but most of his accolades came nearly a decade ago with Philadelphia. Peters appeared in 10 games and made one start last season for Dallas and the prior season started 15 games for Chicago.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team was bringing Peters in for a visit but didn’t want to comment further.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

