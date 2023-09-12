Seahawks sign veteran Jason Peters with injuries on offensive line
The Seattle Seahawks signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters on Tuesday with the team having concerns about the health of both of their starting tackles.
The signing was announced by Peters' representatives and is expected to be an addition to the practice squad for now. Peters is protection for Seattle in case injuries suffered by left tackle Charles Cross and right tackle Abraham Lucas end up being long term. Cross has a sprained toe and Lucas is dealing with soreness in his knee both suffered in Seattle’s season-opening loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.
The 41-year-old Peters is a two-time first-team All-Pro and a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but most of his accolades came nearly a decade ago with Philadelphia. Peters appeared in 10 games and made one start last season for Dallas and the prior season started 15 games for Chicago.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Monday the team was bringing Peters in for a visit but didn’t want to comment further.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Bills vs. Jets highlights: Jets win in OT despite Aaron Rodgers' injury
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks
Chris Jones signs new 1-year contract with Chiefs
-
NFL top 10 rankings: 49ers, Cowboys separate themselves from the pack in Week 1
Jets fear Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles in Week 1 win over Bills: 'It's not good'
Sportsbooks win big in NFL Week 1 thanks to unlikely underdogs
-
With Aaron Rodgers injured, what do the Jets do now?
What we learned in NFL Week 1: Dolphins leveled up, terrifying Cowboys, standout rookies
2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
-
Bills vs. Jets highlights: Jets win in OT despite Aaron Rodgers' injury
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks
Chris Jones signs new 1-year contract with Chiefs
-
NFL top 10 rankings: 49ers, Cowboys separate themselves from the pack in Week 1
Jets fear Aaron Rodgers tore Achilles in Week 1 win over Bills: 'It's not good'
Sportsbooks win big in NFL Week 1 thanks to unlikely underdogs
-
With Aaron Rodgers injured, what do the Jets do now?
What we learned in NFL Week 1: Dolphins leveled up, terrifying Cowboys, standout rookies
2023 NFL Week 2 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game