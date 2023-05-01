National Football League Seahawks get physical in NFL Draft in chase of 49ers in NFC West Published May. 1, 2023 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Pete Carroll understood the assignment heading into this year's NFL Draft.

The Seattle Seahawks earned a postseason berth after a surprising 9-8 record during the regular season. However, Settle finished 0-3 against the team's NFC West rivals, the division-leading San Francisco 49ers.

With a nod to San Francisco playmakers on offense in Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey — along with defenders Nick Bosa and Fred Warner — Seattle drafted physical, athletic movers in cornerback Devon Witherspoon and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round to try and close the gap on San Francisco.

"It's toughness and physicality," Carroll told reporters after the draft. "From top to bottom, it's a group that's going to really demonstrate that. We're fired up about that."

The Seahawks lost by an average of over two touchdowns a game to the 49ers in 2022, including a 41-23 setback on the road at Levi's Stadium in the NFC Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Defensively, the Seahawks struggled to stop San Francisco's running game, along with tackling playmakers like tight end George Kittle, receiver Brandon Aiyuk, McCaffrey and Samuel in space. And they failed to generate consistent pressure on quarterback Brock Purdy. The Seahawks managed just three sacks combined in three games against San Francisco last season.

Offensively, Seattle could not control the tempo of the game, playing keep away from San Francisco's explosive offense by consistently running the football. Plus, the Seahawks needed more dynamic pass catchers to work the middle of the field in the passing game.

Per Next Gen Stats, the Seahawks allowed 447 yards after catch in three games against San Francisco last season, an average of 8.9 yards per reception. The 49ers rushed for 540 yards and four touchdowns in those three matchups, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

On offense, the Seahawks finished with just five passing plays of 20 yards or more in the three games against the 49ers last season. San Francisco's offense had seven of those plays alone against Seattle's defense just in the wild-card game.

The addition of Witherspoon improves an already talented secondary, giving Seattle a ballhawk and physical tackler on the perimeter that can help slow down San Francisco's ability to create chunk plays.

"Devon is arguably one of the most physical players in the draft, regardless of position," said Seahawks general manager John Schneider.

Smith-Njigba is a nice complementary piece to productive receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett with his ability to create chunk plays in the slot over the middle of the field. And the Ohio State product is a willing blocker in the running game.

Second-round selection outside Derick Hall finished with 19.5 sacks at Auburn and should help provide pressure off the edge. UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet totaled 1,359 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns for the Bruins. At 6-0 and 214 pounds, Charbonnet gives Seattle a good, 1-2 combo at running back with last year's leading rookie rusher in Ken Walker III, who missed two games due to injury in 2022.

The Seahawks finally addressed their greatest area of need on Day 3 of the draft, selecting Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young in the fourth round and Michigan State defensive end Mike Morris in the fifth round.

Those two, combined with free agent additions in defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones and Jarran Reed, should help improve a defense that allowed 150 rushing yards a contest last season.

Carroll believes this year's draft haul is much like last year's draft, where Seattle added six impact players and led the league in rookie snaps played.

"It feels like we've continued from where we left off last year in the draft effort," Carroll said. "Just the kinds of people, the opportunities that the guys are going to be faced with when they come here, and they see their chances. It's going to feel like last year in some regards.

"So, it's our job to do a good job to knit that together and make sure that that happens so we maintain the momentum and the movement. But we loved last year's class, and we're fired up about this year's class and it just feels like we've added onto it."

The Seahawks completed the draft compensation they received in the blockbuster trade for franchise quarterback Russell Wilson last season. It includes last year's first-round selection (left tackle Charles Cross), second-round selection (Edge rusher Boye Mafe) and fifth-round selection (edge rusher Tyreke Smith).

Along with those three, Seattle received this year's first-round selection (Witherspoon) and second-round selection (Hall), in addition to quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant and defensive lineman Shelby Harris from last year.

Now that the Seahawks have bolstered their roster through the draft and free agency, Carroll must create the chemistry and cohesion needed to compete with the 49ers for Seattle's first NFC West title since 2020.

"This is going to be a really, really competitive camp, this camp this year now," Carroll said. "There's enough athleticism in the young end of the roster with a ton of speed, a ton of aggressive mentality, a physical group that's going to make it really, really competitive and it's going to be a great way for us to start this season."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

