Thursday Night Football live updates: Seahawks take early lead on DK Metcalf score

Week 13 of the NFL season starts with the Seattle Seahawks (6-5) facing the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) at AT&T Stadium, and we've got you covered with all the action from start to finish!

Seattle is looking to hang onto its spot in the NFC's playoff picture after a blowout loss at the hands of the 49ers on Thanksgiving.

Dallas, meanwhile, was on the other end of a lopsided Turkey Day score, dominating the Washington Commanders 45-10 on the holiday. The Cowboys are undefeated this season in their home stadium and are looking for their sixth home win to begin 2023. They're also riding a 13-game home winning streak dating back to last season.

Here are the top moments!

Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Seahawks stand strong in red zone

Seattle got home on the third-and-goal sack after Dak Prescott and the Cowboys marched right down the field on the team's opening drive, limiting Dallas to a field goal.

Kicker chants!

Needless to say, Cowboys fans love ex-USFL kicker Brandon Aubrey, who has been perfect in his attempts all season long.

Pregame scene

The Seahawks are bringing out their 1990s-era throwbacks for this prime-time showdown!

And speaking of Prime Time, Colorado head coach and Cowboys legend Deion Sanders is in the house!

Meanwhile, Cowboys cornerback and newly minted single-season pick-six record-holder DaRon Bland caught up with "Undisputed" contributor Richard Sherman before the game.

Seahawks Pete Carroll made like his old rival Jim Harbaugh and donned receiver gloves to help with warmups.

