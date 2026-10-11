49ers WR Deebo Samuel Expected To Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. is expected to miss "at least a couple of weeks" with the hamstring injury he suffered Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters.

Samuel was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter against the Seattle Seahawks. The injury occurred when Samuel was running toward the sideline when he fell to the ground, fumbling in the process, before being seen by training staff.

Samuel was eventually able to make his way off the field, holding his right leg before being ruled out.

It was the second loss of the day for the 49ers in Seattle after linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected in the second quarter after he headbutted Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV during a sideline scuffle following a late hit on Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Samuel is in his first season back in San Francisco after spending last season with the Washington Commanders, where he had 72 catches for 727 yards and five touchdowns. He rejoined the 49ers on a one-year deal this past offseason.

With Samuel sidelined, Brandin Cooks, who had a receiving touchdown in the fourth quarter, could be the next in line to absorb his workload.