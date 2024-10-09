National Football League Saints WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Amon-Ra's brother, is beefing with the city of Detroit Published Oct. 9, 2024 3:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Equanimeous St. Brown may no longer play in the same division as his brother, star Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

But Equanimeous, who signed with the New Orleans Saints practice squad this offseason after stints with the Lions' NFC North rivals, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears, still apparently has some beef with Detroit.

"If people could chose to live anywhere in the world or the country, they would not choose Detroit," Equanimeous expressed on the latest edition of the "St. Brown Podcast," which he co-hosts with Amon-Ra.

That caused a spicy response on social media — from the official X account of the actual City of Detroit:

ADVERTISEMENT

The city account went on to cite several economic statistics as "reasons to consider calling Detroit home."

Of course, that wasn't the end of the beef. Equanimeous quickly clapped back, saying that hopefully Detroit will "crack" the top 25 next year, to which the city account responded, "hopefully next year you don't have to move to another city."

The City of Detroit has a point, which is a real sentence we here at FOX Sports cannot believe just got typed. Equanimeous has been outshone by his younger brother Amon-Ra throughout his career. Despite entering the NFL three years before Amon-Ra, Equanimeous has just 63 catches on 110 targets for 928 yards and two touchdowns in his career. He has not played in an NFL game so far this season.

By comparison, Amon-Ra has been a key part of the Lions' resurgence under Dan Campbell since his arrival to Detroit as a fifth-round pick out of USC in 2021. He's recorded at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons and is on pace to do so again this year with 252 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 27 catches so far this year.

Next up, the Lions play at the Dallas Cowboys in a massive clash of NFC heavyweights in America's Game of The Week (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday on FOX and the FOX Sports App) with Kevin Burkhardt and seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady on the call from Arlington.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Detroit Lions Equanimeous St. Brown

share