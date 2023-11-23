National Football League
Saints QB Derek Carr returns to practice but remains in concussion protocol
Published Nov. 23, 2023 11:25 a.m. ET

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr was a full participant at practice on Wednesday but remained in the concussion protocol as they prepare to face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

"Ultimately, he's got to get cleared by the doctors," coach Dennis Allen said.

Allen also said Carr "looked good" during practice.

Carr left the Saints' 27-19 loss against the Minnesota Vikings after being leveled by Danielle Hunter in the third quarter. New Orleans had a bye last week, giving the 10th-year QB more time to recover.

Carr was in the locker room when reporters were present Wednesday but was not available for interviews, which is not unusual for players still recovering from an injury.

Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore also did not practice. Allen has already said his absence could be lengthy but that his ankle injury was not expected to be season-ending.

The Saints have not placed Lattimore on injured reserve as they did with receiver Michael Thomas on Tuesday. Doing so would require Lattimore to sit out at least four games.

"We'll wait and see," Allen said. "We're going to continue to evaluate it."

Running back Kendre Miller (ankle) and offensive lineman James Hurst (illness) also did not practice.

Miller has not played since his Week 9 injury.

Rookie defensive end Isaiah Foskey (quadriceps) returned to practice on a limited basis.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

