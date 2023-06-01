National Football League Russell Wilson eager to flip narrative on Seahawks' ‘trade heist,' rebuild legacy Published Jun. 1, 2023 10:48 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

K.J. Wright played with Russell Wilson for nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks — including back-to-back Super Bowl appearances — so he has an intimate understanding of the quarterback's mindset on and off the field.

"I know his makeup very well," Wright said during a recent appearance on NFL Network. "I know he's the ultimate competitor. I know his leadership skills and I know his intangibles."

Wright then made some headline-grabbing comments on his former team's blockbuster trade of Wilson to the Denver Broncos last season, and Wilson following the deal with his worst season statistically in 11 years in the NFL.

"When I look at this Russell Wilson situation, this could potentially go down as the biggest trade heist in NFL history," Wright said. "They gave this guy five years and a lot of money to say you are our guy for the next five years. … And all they have gotten so far is five wins and a fired head coach. And so right now, this is looking very scary. This is looking ugly."

In March 2022, the Seahawks traded Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick to Denver for two first-round selections, two second-round picks and a fifth-rounder, along with three players: tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive end Shelby Harris.

Seattle turned those picks into left tackle Charles Cross, edge rusher Boye Mafe, linebacker Tyreke Smith and receiver Dareke Young in the 2022 draft, and cornerback Devon Witherspoon and pass rusher Derick Hall in this year's draft.

Following the blockbuster deal, Seattle had a surprising 9-8 season, due in part to the resurrection of quarterback Geno Smith's career, while Wilson and the Broncos struggled through a nightmarish 5-12 campaign.

"That was a huge event to have gone through," Seahawks GM John Schneider told FOX Sports about trading Wilson. "Having gone through it in Green Bay with Brett [Favre], that helped a lot in terms of confidence. Obviously, we didn't have Aaron Rodgers sitting in the garage ready to go. But that was a huge phase."

A year later, with the hiring of offensive guru Sean Payton as Denver's new head coach, Wright said Wilson can return to the player he was during his highly productive years with the Seahawks. Wilson left Seattle as the franchise's all-time leader in passing yards (37,059) and passing touchdowns (292).

"I don't believe a quarterback falls off that fast," Wright told FOX Sports earlier this year. "He's not washed up. I do believe he can bounce back. It's just a matter of Russ being honest with himself and getting a coach that will be honest with him.

"And just putting together the right playcaller to get this offense back on track. They have the weapons on paper, but you've got to get the right pieces in place to get Russ back to where we know he can be."

Wilson believes Payton is that guy. In fact, Wilson always wanted to play for the coach who called plays for his boyhood idol, Drew Brees.

He now gets that opportunity with the Broncos.

"I think Sean is one of the best coaches to ever coach this game," Wilson recently told reporters. "He's intense. He's focused. He's such a great teacher of the game, so all of us are learning every day. Just learning how to play the game the right way and how to practice at the highest level. That's what we're focused on right now."

The 34-year-old Wilson said that he has dropped a few pounds this offseason, perhaps to cut down on the career-high 55 sacks he endured last season.

"I feel great," Wilson said. "I feel lean and mean, ready to go and focused."

So far, Payton likes what he has seen from Wilson during offseason work.

"He's picking it up, the timing and all of those things that are required," Payton told reporters. "For the first five weeks, we were just lifting and running. Now, we're getting into some football activity. We are ahead of schedule.

"He looks good and looks sharp."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

