Veteran running back Sony Michel returns to Los Angeles Rams
Veteran running back Sony Michel returns to Los Angeles Rams

Published Jun. 20, 2023 5:06 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed running back Sony Michel, a member of their Super Bowl championship team.

The Rams announced their reunion Tuesday with Michel, a two-time Super Bowl winner and five-year NFL veteran.

Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 21 passes during the 2021-22 season for the Rams, who acquired him from New England in a preseason trade. He added 78 yards rushing in the postseason as Los Angeles won the Super Bowl at its own SoFi Stadium in February 2022.

Michel spent the ensuing offseason with the Dolphins before Miami cut him last August. He then signed with the Los Angeles Chargers and rushed for 106 yards as a backup to Austin Ekeler.

Michel spent his first three NFL seasons with the Patriots, and he rushed for a career-high 931 yards as a rookie on New England's 2018-19 championship team. He rushed for six postseason touchdowns as a rookie, including the only touchdown in the Pats' 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams.

Michel joins a running back group with the rebuilding Rams including starter Cam Akers, second-year pro Kyren Williams and rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans.

Michel is the sixth Georgia product on the Rams' current roster, joining quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and Stetson Bennett.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Los Angeles Rams
Sony Michel
