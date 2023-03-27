National Football League
National Football League

Robert Kraft: Lamar Jackson interested in Patriots per Meek Mill; up to Bill Belichick

Updated Mar. 27, 2023 6:28 p.m. ET

Could Lamar Jackson take his talents to New England? 

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked about the possibility at the NFL owners meetings Monday, and revealed that the superstar quarterback apparently expressed interest in joining the team through an intermediary — rapper Meek Mill.

Kraft stated that any decision about whether to pursue Jackson would be up to longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick. 

Belichick praised Jackson when the Patriots played Jackson's Ravens in Sept. 2022, calling Jackson "without a doubt … an MVP type of [player]."

"We'll see what his contract is," Belichick said then. "That will answer [Jackson's doubters]."

[Would the Patriots make a run at Lamar Jackson?]

Jackson revealed in a series of tweets Monday that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2 after months of negotiations on a potential contract extension. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 17, meaning that Baltimore could match any contract offer for Jackson or force a team to trade them two first-round picks in exchange for signing him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ravens coach John Harbaugh lavished praise on Jackson shortly after the quarterback publicized his trade request Monday, saying he still expects Jackson to be the team's starter for the 2023 season.

Lamar Jackson to Patriots? Colin Cowherd on why it could work

Lamar Jackson to Patriots? Colin Cowherd on why it could work

Mill is a friend of Kraft's after the latter joined a widespread movement to secure Mill's release from prison, which ultimately proved successful in 2018. Mill was incarcerated at the time for multiple felony convictions that were later overturned amid allegations of judicial corruption.

However, Kraft's disclosure of Mill's message to him could draw scrutiny after reports emerged that a Florida businessman named Ken Francis was attempting to contact teams on Jackson's behalf. Only parties certified by the NFL Players' Association — neither Mill nor Francis is — are allowed to negotiate with teams on behalf of players.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Mike Trout and Tiger Woods collaborate on golf course
Mike Trout and Tiger Woods collaborate on golf course
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness Schedule 2023 Image March Madness ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Bracket Image NCAA Tournament Bracket2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes