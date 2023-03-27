National Football League Robert Kraft: Lamar Jackson interested in Patriots per Meek Mill; up to Bill Belichick Updated Mar. 27, 2023 6:28 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Could Lamar Jackson take his talents to New England?

Patriots owner Robert Kraft was asked about the possibility at the NFL owners meetings Monday, and revealed that the superstar quarterback apparently expressed interest in joining the team through an intermediary — rapper Meek Mill.

Kraft stated that any decision about whether to pursue Jackson would be up to longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick praised Jackson when the Patriots played Jackson's Ravens in Sept. 2022, calling Jackson "without a doubt … an MVP type of [player]."

"We'll see what his contract is," Belichick said then. "That will answer [Jackson's doubters]."

[Would the Patriots make a run at Lamar Jackson?]

Jackson revealed in a series of tweets Monday that he requested a trade from the Ravens on March 2 after months of negotiations on a potential contract extension. The Ravens placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson on March 17, meaning that Baltimore could match any contract offer for Jackson or force a team to trade them two first-round picks in exchange for signing him.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh lavished praise on Jackson shortly after the quarterback publicized his trade request Monday, saying he still expects Jackson to be the team's starter for the 2023 season.

Mill is a friend of Kraft's after the latter joined a widespread movement to secure Mill's release from prison, which ultimately proved successful in 2018. Mill was incarcerated at the time for multiple felony convictions that were later overturned amid allegations of judicial corruption.

However, Kraft's disclosure of Mill's message to him could draw scrutiny after reports emerged that a Florida businessman named Ken Francis was attempting to contact teams on Jackson's behalf. Only parties certified by the NFL Players' Association — neither Mill nor Francis is — are allowed to negotiate with teams on behalf of players.

