Rick Pitino to Giants' Tommy DeVito: We need your 'Italian luck' at St. John's game
Updated Dec. 13, 2023 2:44 p.m. ET

Tomny DeVito is taking the New York Giants on a journey, and St. John's head coach Rick Pitino wants to be a part of it.

The Hall of Fame head coach tweeted Tuesday that he wants to see New York's emerging quarterback courtside at St. John's next game at Madison Square Garden.

St. John's next game, of course, happens to be at Madison Square Garden, as the 6-3 Red Storm host Fordham this coming Saturday (tip-off is 3:30 p.m. ET and can be viewed on FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Unfortunately for Pitino, DeVito is unlikely to be in attendance, as he and the Giants have a road bout against the New Orleans Saints the ensuing day (kickoff is 1 p.m. ET and can be viewed on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

As for the "Italian luck" Pitino speaks of, DeVito has indeed helped the Giants stay afloat since taking the starting reins after Daniel Jones' season-ending knee injury in November; they've won three consecutive games with him under center and are now 5-8 and just one game out of the No. 3 NFC wild-card. 

This past week was DeVito's best work, as he completed 81% of his passes, posted a 113.9 passer rating, ran for 71 yards, and went 4-for-4 for 53 yards to set up the Giants for a walk-off field goal against the Green Bay Packers.

DeVito has appeared in six games, making four starts for the Giants this season. On the whole, he has totaled 855 passing yards, eight passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 96.5 passer rating, while completing 65.9% of his passes. He has also rushed for 154 yards and one touchdown and hasn't thrown an interception during the team's three-game winning streak. 

Tommy DeVito
New York Giants
St. John's Red Storm
