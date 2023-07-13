National Football League
Jets, Quinnen Williams agree to historic four-year, $96M extension
Updated Jul. 13, 2023 2:52 p.m. ET

The New York Jets have agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension Thursday with All-Pro defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, keeping the former No. 3 overall pick in green and white through the 2027 season, per multiple reports.

Williams' deal reportedly includes $66 million guaranteed and is the largest second NFL contract in NFL history for a defensive tackle. It's also the largest guarantee in Jets history, surpassing the $51 million linebacker C.J. Mosley got as a free agent in 2019.

The Tennessee TitansJeffery Simmons ($23.5 million), Washington CommandersDaron Payne ($22.5 million) and New York GiantsDexter Lawrence ($22.5 million) all received new deals this offseason, but Williams surpassed them all.

What's more, Williams, who will average $24 million per year on the new deal, is now the second-highest paid defensive tackle in the league behind only Aaron Donald, who is making $31.7 million per year.

Williams is also the Jet's first first-round pick to sign an extension to stay with the team since 2011 selection Muhammad Wilkerson, according to ESPN.

While the deal has yet to be officially announced, the Jets hinted at it on social media Thursday soon after reports emerged.

Williams did not attend the Jets’ voluntary workouts while waiting for his agent and the Jets to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Williams was one of the top prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft after an illustrious college football career at Alabama. He had a breakout 2022 season with 55 total tackles, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles. In his four-year NFL career, Williams has totaled 191 total tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

Extending Williams was the last major priority for the Jets after an offseason highlighted by acquiring four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers via a blockbuster trade with the Green Bay Packers. The superstar quarterback is expected to help an offense that includes reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson and veteran ex-Packers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb at wide receiver.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

