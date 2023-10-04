National Football League
Report: Broncos release DE Randy Gregory, their $70 million free agent in 2022
Published Oct. 4, 2023 12:27 p.m. ET

The Denver Broncos are releasing defensive end Randy Gregory, a key free agent signing for them last year, per multiple reports.

After signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022, Gregory recorded three sacks and 21 total tackles in 10 games for Denver. He missed two months last year due to a knee injury, but he had played in all four games so far this season. 

The Broncos have the worst scoring defense in the NFL over the first four games of 2023, allowing 37.5 points per game. That of course includes a 70-point performance the Miami Dolphins put up against Denver in Week 3.

Gregory played the first five years of his career with the Dallas Cowboys after being selected in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. He missed the entire 2017 and 2019 seasons due to year-long suspensions for multiple violations of the league's substance abuse policy.

Gregory reportedly initially agreed to a five-year, $70 million extension with Dallas after the 2021-22 season, but later backed out due to contract language regarding possible future fines and suspensions. He later signed a deal with Denver for the same value but with different language.

It's likely the 30-year-old Gregory will have multiple suitors on the open market. In his final season in Dallas, under current Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Gregory recorded six sacks, 19 total tackles and an interception.

