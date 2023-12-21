National Football League Ravens' Lamar Jackson, Kyle Hamilton embracing underdog label vs. 49ers Updated Dec. 21, 2023 4:35 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Star quarterback Lamar Jackson, safety Kyle Hamilton and the Baltimore Ravens will take part in one of the best regular-season matchups of the 2023 NFL season, as they have a road bout with the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas night. Both teams are 11-3 and atop their respective conferences, but San Francisco is a five-point favorite, according to FOX Bet.

All that said, Jackson seems unfazed by the Ravens' underdog label and the notion of the 49ers being the best team in the sport.

"I'm cool [with it]. I don't want them to pick us. I like being the underdog," Jackson said Wednesday. "I believe we play better when we're doubted and [when] people aren't choosing us to win the game. I feel like we play better all the time, so just do it all the way to February. That's all I ask."

Hamilton feels this showdown is a chance for the Ravens to prove that they're the team to beat.

"I think the [teams with an] 11-3 [record] are not created equal right now, in terms of the 49ers versus us, and we feel a little disrespected by that," Hamilton said Wednesday. "I feel like we are the best team in the league, and we have an opportunity in front of the country to show it."

Baltimore has a stout resume, as it swept the season series with the Cincinnati Bengals, annihilated the Detroit Lions (38-6), beat a then-5-2 Seattle Seahawks team 37-3, kept the now-8-6 Houston Texans out of the end zone and beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 15. Meanwhile, San Francisco has destroyed the Dallas Cowboys (42-10), Philadelphia Eagles (42-19) and Jaguars (34-3) and swept its season series with Seattle.

The Ravens sport the NFL's best rushing attacking (an NFL-best 163.8 rushing yards per game), while scoring 27.4 points per game (fourth). Jackson has totaled 3,105 passing yards, 17 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 96.5 passer rating, while completing 66.3% of his passes. He has also rushed for 741 yards and five touchdowns.

Their passing attack took a substantial blow in November when tight end Mark Andrews suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury. That said, second-year tight end Isaiah Likely has performed admirably in Andrews' place, reeling in five receptions and one touchdown in each of the Ravens' last two games.

Defensively, Baltimore is surrendering just 287.9 total yards (second) and 16.1 points (first) per game. Hamilton has totaled two interceptions, three sacks, 76 combined tackles and one forced fumble; San Francisco is surrendering just 16.7 points per game (second).

