Ravens-Buccaneers: Can Tom Brady avoid historic landmark?
Ravens-Buccaneers: Can Tom Brady avoid historic landmark?

1 hour ago

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3) are heading to Florida to face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) in a must-watch Week 8 matchup on Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET).

The Ravens – coming off a home win against the Cleveland Browns last week – will aim to extend their winning streak, while the Bucs will try to bounce back after a double-digit loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Prior to this season, Brady had lost back-to-back games as a Buccaneer only twice in his career. He has already done it twice this season. He has lost three straight starts only once in his career, and that was when he lost four straight in 2002, which was his second year as a starter for the New England Patriots.

Could Brady be on the wrong side of history Thursday night against the Ravens?

It's certainly a possibility, if you ask Skip Bayless.

On Thursday's airing of "Undisputed," Bayless explained why the Ravens – who are tied with the Philadelphia Eagles for first in the NFL in takeaways – going up against the Bucs' offensive line – which ranks last in pass-block-win rate – is "terrifying" to him.

"The Ravens are favored … at Tampa, and they should be because right here, right now, they are a much better football team" Bayless said. "All you need to know about the Baltimore Ravens is [that] through the first three quarters of all the games they've played, they are +66 in point differential. … Think about that.

"What do I know about Tampa Bay right now? Tom Brady lost a Pro Bowl left guard and a Pro Bowl center. In went the rookie [Luke] Goedeke — who has been a disaster [and] got pulled the other day, and now he's hurt — and now they're gonna have to fit in there Nick Leverett, who is undrafted. … Is he gonna be any better? I doubt it."

If the Bucs lose, Brady would be under .500 through eight games for the first time in his career. Tampa Bay will be without three of its starting defensive backs, while Baltimore will be without DE Calais Campbell. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, who is tied for the fourth-most receiving touchdowns in the league, is listed as questionable.

Shannon Sharpe echoed his cohost's thoughts and gave his prediction on which team will come out on top.

"I'm gonna take the Ravens in a close ball game," he said. "I do expect Tom Brady to throw the ball a lot, maybe even 50 times tonight because they don't run the football. I don't really think they put an emphasis on running the football. I think the Ravens will have a slightly better team. … In their four losses, the Bucs have yet to come back after being down at the half."

