NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Ravens-Buccaneers, pick
NFL odds Week 8: How to bet Ravens-Buccaneers, pick

1 min ago

The Baltimore Ravens (4-3) are heading to Florida to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-4) in a Week 8 matchup. 

The Ravens are coming off a 23-20 win against the Cleveland Browns, while the Bucs lost their Week 7 contest against the Carolina Panthers, 21-3.  

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Thursday's matchup between the Ravens and Buccaneers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and a pick from our betting expert (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Tom Brady will suit up for someone else next year with something to prove.

Ravens at Buccaneers (8:15 p.m. ET Thursday, Amazon Prime)

Point spread: Ravens -1.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)
Moneyline: Ravens -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Buccaneers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

Are you ready for the Tom Brady "double revenge" spot?

I would love to back Brady’s bunch off two straight losses, but this group just doesn’t have the juice right now, and I don’t feel good about them finishing games. They just lost to Mitch Trubisky and P.J. Walker, for crying out loud.

And while I’m not sold on the Buccaneers being resilient, I think Brady comes out and flings the ball all over the field because the Ravens have a bottom-five passing defense in several advanced metrics. That doesn’t bode well against a Tampa Bay offense that will be looking to pull out all the stops.

Baltimore's offense should capitalize against a middle-of-the-pack Tampa run defense and expect Lamar Jackson to make big plays when things break down. It's no coincidence that the market is moving up in a game with two "Under" teams.

Points, points, points.

PICK: Over 45.5 points scored by both teams combined at FOX Bet

