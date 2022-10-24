National Football League NFL odds Week 8: Early lines for every game 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

There are a few Week 8 matchups involving NFL franchises with a shared history. The Tennessee Titans were the Houston Oilers from 1960-96, and the Houston Texans began play in 2002.

The Pittsburgh Steelers play at the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Pennsylvania franchises merged to play as the Steagles in 1943. And Cincinnati plays at Cleveland – the Bengals began play in 1968 and were founded by Paul Brown, former general manager and coach of the Browns.

Here's everything you need to know about the NFL odds for Week 8 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet).

Teams with a bye: Chargers, Chiefs

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAME

Ravens at Buccaneers (8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Video)

Point spread: Ravens -1.5 (Ravens favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Buccaneers cover)

Moneyline: Ravens -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Buccaneers -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

SUNDAY'S GAMES

Broncos vs. Jaguars in London (9:30 a.m., ESPN+)

Point spread: No line available

Moneyline: No line available

Total scoring over/under: No line available

Panthers at Falcons (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Falcons -6.5 (Falcons favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Panthers cover)

Moneyline: Falcons -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); Panthers +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cowboys defeat Lions 24-6 in Dak Prescott's return in Week 7

Bears at Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Cowboys -10 (Cowboys favored to win by more than 10 points, otherwise Bears cover)

Moneyline: Cowboys -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Bears +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring over/under: 43 points scored by both teams combined

Dolphins at Lions (1 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Dolphins -3.5 (Dolphins favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Lions cover)

Moneyline: Dolphins -182 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.49 total); Lions +140 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Total scoring over/under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Cardinals at Vikings (1 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Vikings -3.5 (Vikings favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Cardinals cover)

Moneyline: Vikings -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Cardinals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Raiders at Saints (10 a.m., CBS)

Point spread: Raiders -1.5 (Raiders favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Saints cover)

Moneyline: Raiders -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Saints +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Patriots at Jets (10 a.m., CBS)

Point spread: Patriots -2.5 (Patriots favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Jets cover)

Moneyline: Patriots -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Jets +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Steelers at Eagles (10 a.m., CBS)

Point spread: Eagles -10.5 (Eagles favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Steelers cover)

Moneyline: Eagles -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Steelers +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 44.5 points scored by both teams combined

Titans at Texans (1:05 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Titans -2.5 (Titans favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Texans cover)

Moneyline: Titans -138 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.25 total); Texans +110 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Commanders at Colts (1:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Colts -4 (Colts favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Commanders cover)

Moneyline: Colts -213 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.69 total); Commanders +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

49ers at Rams (1:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: 49ers -1.5 (49ers favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Rams cover)

Moneyline: 49ers -133 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.52 total); Rams +105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 41.5 points scored by both teams combined

Giants at Seahawks (1:25 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Seahawks -2.5 (Seahawks favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Giants cover)

Moneyline: Seahawks -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Giants +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring over/under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Packers at Bills (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Point spread: Bills -10.5 (Bills favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Packers cover)

Moneyline: Bills -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Packers +333 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $43.30 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

MONDAY'S GAME

Bengals at Browns (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (Bengals favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Browns cover)

Moneyline: Bengals -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Browns +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring over/under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

