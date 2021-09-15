National Football League Rams vs. Colts odds: How to bet, picks, more 15 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Los Angeles Rams will be on the road at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Los Angeles easily dispersed Chicago in their season opener Sunday night, with quarterback Matthew Stafford leading the way. Stafford threw for 321 yards and 3 touchdowns with a career-best 156.1 passer rating.

On the flip side, Indianapolis struggled against Seattle, losing their season opener 28-16. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for just 251 yards and 2 touchdowns in his debut with the Colts.

This game is the perfect barometer to see if the Week 1 performances by both teams were a preview of what's to come.

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Los Angeles versus Indianapolis, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

LOS ANGELES RAMS @ INDIANAPOLIS COLTS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Los Angeles -4 (The Rams have to win by more than 4 points; otherwise Colts cover)

Moneyline: Rams -200 to win outright (bet $10 to win $15 total); Colts +170 to win outright (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring over/ under: 47.5 points combined by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "I would take the Colts. Remember the Rams played late Sunday night, so they lose a little time in the travel. The Colts are the more desperate team.

"Blocking Aaron Donald is always an issue and the Colts offensive line was pushed back by Seattle's front. So that will be a point of emphasis this week."

"As good as Stafford is, I don't think he is Russell Wilson. And 4 points is a lot to lay."

"I do think the Rams are a tad overvalued. It's a huge TV game. It's a standalone game. So I would absolutely take Carson Wentz and the Colts +4 in this spot."

PICK: Colts (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)

