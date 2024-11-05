National Football League
Rams trade CB Tre'Davious White to Ravens in draft pick swap
National Football League

Rams trade CB Tre'Davious White to Ravens in draft pick swap

Published Nov. 5, 2024 4:51 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Rams have traded cornerback Tre'Davious White to the Baltimore Ravens, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the teams were still completing the deal. The Rams get a seventh-round pick in 2026 while sending their own seventh-round pick in 2027 to Baltimore.

White is a two-time Pro Bowl selection, but he was a flop in his brief tenure with the Rams, who signed him to a one-year, $4.25 million deal as a free agent after seven seasons in Buffalo.

ADVERTISEMENT

White played fairly poorly in four games for Los Angeles in September before coach Sean McVay made him inactive for the past four games when fellow new cornerback Darious Williams came off injured reserve. White fell behind several cornerbacks on the Rams' depth chart, including starter Cobie Durant, veteran Ahkello Witherspoon and even undrafted rookie Josh Wallace.

White hasn't played since Sept. 29 for the Rams (4-4). McVay praised White's professionalism, saying the Rams hadn't expected to play White as much as they were forced to use him in the first month.

 [Related: Check out every NFL trade that happened before the deadline]

White tore a knee ligament in late 2021 while with the Bills, and he tore his Achilles tendon last season. He has played in only 25 games over the past four seasons.

White will have a chance to help Baltimore, which has the NFL's 32nd-ranked pass defense.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) likely going on IR, says Jerry Jones

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (hamstring) likely going on IR, says Jerry Jones

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World SeriesNFL Scores NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes