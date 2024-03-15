Rams reportedly signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Jimmy Garrppolo has found a new home and is returning to the NFC West.
Garoppolo is joining the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal to be Matthew Stafford's backup quarterback in 2024, per FOX Sports' Peter Schrager and multiple reports.
Garoppolo will miss the first two games of next season as he serves a suspension for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy while with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. The 32-year-old Garoppolo struggled with the Raiders despite a reunion with Josh McDaniels, who he started his career with in New England when McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator.
Garoppolo only started six games and dealt with a back injury before getting benched following McDaniels' Week 9 firing. He racked up 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 65.1% completion rate in 2023.
He now becomes the latest failed starting quarterback to join the Rams as a backup in recent years, as Los Angeles has previously brought in Blake Bortles and Carson Wentz as backup quarterbacks under Sean McVay. It will also be some familiar territory for Garoppolo, as McVay famously runs a very similar offense to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who Garoppolo played for from 2017-2022.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place
2024-25 NFL odds: How will star players perform in new cities?
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
-
NFL reviewing whether Eagles, Falcons violated tampering policies
Jason Kelce says he’s staying retired despite Eagles's free agency moves
2024 NFL Draft sleepers: 7 underrated prospects outside the first round
-
Maybe Cowboys really are 'all in' — just not the way we expected
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
AFC East winners and losers from first wave of NFL free agency
Dak Prescott accused of sexual assault by woman after Cowboys QB sued her on extortion claim
-
Justin Fields' trade market isn't shrinking. It never existed in the first place
2024-25 NFL odds: How will star players perform in new cities?
2024 NFL free-agency grades: Evaluating every major signing so far
-
NFL reviewing whether Eagles, Falcons violated tampering policies
Jason Kelce says he’s staying retired despite Eagles's free agency moves
2024 NFL Draft sleepers: 7 underrated prospects outside the first round
-
Maybe Cowboys really are 'all in' — just not the way we expected
2024 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, updates, best players available
AFC East winners and losers from first wave of NFL free agency