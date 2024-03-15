National Football League
Rams reportedly signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo
National Football League

Rams reportedly signing veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Published Mar. 15, 2024 6:06 p.m. ET

Jimmy Garrppolo has found a new home and is returning to the NFC West. 

Garoppolo is joining the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year deal to be Matthew Stafford's backup quarterback in 2024, per FOX Sports' Peter Schrager and multiple reports. 

Garoppolo will miss the first two games of next season as he serves a suspension for violating the NFL's Performance Enhancing Substances Policy while with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2023. The 32-year-old Garoppolo struggled with the Raiders despite a reunion with Josh McDaniels, who he started his career with in New England when McDaniels was the Patriots' offensive coordinator. 

Garoppolo only started six games and dealt with a back injury before getting benched following McDaniels' Week 9 firing. He racked up 1,205 yards, seven touchdowns and nine interceptions on a 65.1% completion rate in 2023. 

ADVERTISEMENT

He now becomes the latest failed starting quarterback to join the Rams as a backup in recent years, as Los Angeles has previously brought in Blake Bortles and Carson Wentz as backup quarterbacks under Sean McVay. It will also be some familiar territory for Garoppolo, as McVay famously runs a very similar offense to San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, who Garoppolo played for from 2017-2022.

