National Football League Rams QB Matthew Stafford will 'take some time' to think about his future Published Jan. 20, 2025 6:29 p.m. ET

Does Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford have more left in the tank? It appears so.

"As far as my future goes, I mean it's 30 minutes after our last game, so I'll take some time to think about it. I feel like I was playing some really good ball," Stafford said Sunday after the Rams' divisional round loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL.com.

When asked if he still has "football left" in him, Stafford answered, "it sure feels like it."

That doesn't necessarily mean Stafford has made a decision about his future. Stafford's wife, Kelly, posted an image of the quarterback on Instagram Monday with a message that included her saying, "I'm wondering if this is the end or not... guess we will find out."

In his final game of the 2024-25 season, Stafford and the Rams came up just short as they tried to rally late. After getting a touchdown and forcing a three-and-out, the Rams got the ball to the Eagles 13-yard line with 1:14 remaining in the fourth quarter. However, they proceeded to turn the ball over on downs, and Philadelphia took a knee to end the game.

Stafford put up good stats through the air Sunday. He totaled 324 passing yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 97.2 passer rating, while completing 59.1% of his passes (26 of 44) in the 28-22 loss. Furthermore, Los Angeles outgained Philadelphia in total yards, 402-350.

In 16 regular-season games (Stafford was rested in Week 18), Stafford totaled 3,762 passing yards, 20 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 93.7 passer rating, while completing 65.8% of his passes. Los Angeles won the NFC West at 10-7.

Last week, Stafford threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 70.4% of his passes (19 of 27) in the Rams' wild-card round victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Stafford, a two-time Pro Bowler, just wrapped up his fourth season with the Rams, with whom he helped win Super Bowl LVI. They've made the playoffs in all but one season with Stafford (2022). The veteran signal-caller turns 37 next month and has two seasons remaining on a four-year, $160 million deal, though none of the money is guaranteed after this season.

