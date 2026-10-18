National Football League
Why Officiating Expert Disagrees With Penalty That Set Cardinals Up For Game-Winner vs. Rams
National Football League

Why Officiating Expert Disagrees With Penalty That Set Cardinals Up For Game-Winner vs. Rams

Published Oct. 18, 2026 8:00 p.m. ET

Should the final penalty in the Los Angeles Rams’ 18-16 loss to the Cardinals have been called? The personal foul called against Rams cornerback Josh Wallace set the Cardinals up for a game-winning field goal to seal their second win this season.

The flag flew after Arizona receiver Jalen Brooks caught a 21-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett and fell on Wallace’s shoulder.

As controversy over the personal foul emerged, FOX Sports’ rules analyst Mike Pereira weighed in on why the call could’ve been overturned in the Rams’ favor.

"Well, my first thought is this is one that replay could take off if there's no contact. There is contact, but is it enough contact that’s not forceable? … For me, that’s one I do not think needs to be called," Pereira said on FOX's broadcast of Sunday's game. 

With the penalty, the Cardinals were able to move the ball 36 yards down the field on the opening play of the final drive. That placed them at the Rams' 29-yard line with 41 seconds left. Arizona picked up five yards on a carry the next play, and it was eventually set up to kick a 43-yard field goal attempt.

Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland was able to convert, making his sixth field goal of the day as time expired to pick up the upset win. 

Considering the circumstances of the penalty called on Wallace, Olsen also disagreed with the penalty call.  

"It looked, to me, like Brooks is just landing on Wallace’s right shoulder," Olsen added.

The Cardinals' win over the Rams marked their first victory over NFC West foes since the 2024 season, and it was also the biggest upset of this NFL season as Arizona was 12.5-point underdogs. As for the Rams, they dropped to 2-4 as they head into a road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: J.J. McCarthy Provides Late Spark, But Giants' Rally Falls Short Against Saints

    J.J. McCarthy Provides Late Spark, But Giants' Rally Falls Short Against Saints

    NFL Trending Image: Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected vs. Raiders For Apparent Spit

    Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected vs. Raiders For Apparent Spit

    NFL Trending Image: Charles Woodson And Julian Edelman Tackle The Biggest NFL Questions In Week 6

    Charles Woodson And Julian Edelman Tackle The Biggest NFL Questions In Week 6

  2. NFL Trending Image: Seahawks Won't Make A Quarterback Change, Sticking With Sam Darnold

    Seahawks Won't Make A Quarterback Change, Sticking With Sam Darnold

    NFL Trending Image: Why The Broncos' Offense Is Still Struggling After Sean Payton Took Over Playcalling

    Why The Broncos' Offense Is Still Struggling After Sean Payton Took Over Playcalling

    NFL Trending Image: Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update

    Bears Reportedly Get Breakthrough Caleb Williams Week 6 Injury Update

  3. NFL Trending Image: Bears Star Caleb Williams Plays Stellar Football In Return, Earning LFG Player Of The Game

    Bears Star Caleb Williams Plays Stellar Football In Return, Earning LFG Player Of The Game

    NFL Trending Image: Eagles Make Roster Decision On QB Jalen Hurts In Wake Of Blood Clot

    Eagles Make Roster Decision On QB Jalen Hurts In Wake Of Blood Clot

    NFL Trending Image: 2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

    2027 NFL Draft QB Power Rankings: Has Trinidad Chambliss Usurped Arch Manning?

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: J.J. McCarthy Provides Late Spark, But Giants' Rally Falls Short Against Saints
J.J. McCarthy Provides Late Spark, But Giants' Rally Falls Short Against Saints
NFL Trending Image: Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected vs. Raiders For Apparent Spit
Bills DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson Ejected vs. Raiders For Apparent Spit
NFL Trending Image: Charles Woodson And Julian Edelman Tackle The Biggest NFL Questions In Week 6
Charles Woodson And Julian Edelman Tackle The Biggest NFL Questions In Week 6
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Ravens vs. Browns on FOX One Watch Ravens vs. BrownsWatch Bears vs. Falcons on FOX One Watch Bears vs. FalconsWatch Saints vs. Giants on FOX One Watch Saints vs. GiantsWatch Titans vs. Colts on FOX One Watch Titans vs. ColtsWatch Cardinals vs. Rams on FOX One Watch Cardinals vs. RamsWatch Ohio State vs. Indiana on FOX One Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes