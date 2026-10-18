Why Officiating Expert Disagrees With Penalty That Set Cardinals Up For Game-Winner vs. Rams

Should the final penalty in the Los Angeles Rams’ 18-16 loss to the Cardinals have been called? The personal foul called against Rams cornerback Josh Wallace set the Cardinals up for a game-winning field goal to seal their second win this season.

The flag flew after Arizona receiver Jalen Brooks caught a 21-yard pass from Jacoby Brissett and fell on Wallace’s shoulder.

As controversy over the personal foul emerged, FOX Sports’ rules analyst Mike Pereira weighed in on why the call could’ve been overturned in the Rams’ favor.

"Well, my first thought is this is one that replay could take off if there's no contact. There is contact, but is it enough contact that’s not forceable? … For me, that’s one I do not think needs to be called," Pereira said on FOX's broadcast of Sunday's game.

With the penalty, the Cardinals were able to move the ball 36 yards down the field on the opening play of the final drive. That placed them at the Rams' 29-yard line with 41 seconds left. Arizona picked up five yards on a carry the next play, and it was eventually set up to kick a 43-yard field goal attempt.

Cardinals kicker Chad Ryland was able to convert, making his sixth field goal of the day as time expired to pick up the upset win.

Considering the circumstances of the penalty called on Wallace, Olsen also disagreed with the penalty call.

"It looked, to me, like Brooks is just landing on Wallace’s right shoulder," Olsen added.

The Cardinals' win over the Rams marked their first victory over NFC West foes since the 2024 season, and it was also the biggest upset of this NFL season as Arizona was 12.5-point underdogs. As for the Rams, they dropped to 2-4 as they head into a road contest against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7.