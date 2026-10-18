National Football League
J.J. McCarthy Provides Late Spark, But Giants' Rally Falls Short Against Saints
National Football League

J.J. McCarthy Provides Late Spark, But Giants' Rally Falls Short Against Saints

Updated Oct. 18, 2026 5:23 p.m. ET

Facing a 34-10 fourth-quarter deficit, the New York Giants officially benched quarterback Jameis Winston for J.J. McCarthy.

Winston endured a rough outing on Sunday, completing just 14 of 26 passes for 152 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The offense continued its downfield struggles, putting up a meager 10 offensive points with Winston against a Saints defense allowing 30.2 points per game.

McCarthy provided an immediate spark upon entering the game. He nearly engineered a massive comeback against the Saints, driving the New York offense to three consecutive scoring drives. The Giants lost 34-27 to fall to 3-2-1, but McCarthy flashed the kind of potential the Giants need moving forward.

In just one quarter of action, he posted 243 passing yards and a touchdown, alongside 26 rushing yards. The touchdown came on a 24-yard strike to tight end Isaiah Likely.

Despite the early interception, McCarthy showed genuine promise. That glimpse of potential is huge for a Giants offense seeking long-term stability at quarterback after Jaxson Dart was lost for the season to a knee injury.

McCarthy went 6-4 as a starter last season, but his underlying numbers painted a concerning picture despite the Minnesota Vikings' offensive weapons. He completed 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards with 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, finishing with a 35.6 QBR.

The former Michigan star may have struggled statistically early in his career, but he has always found ways to keep his teams competitive. That’s exactly what he did for Harbaugh’s Giants on Sunday afternoon, fighting until the very end.

Winston has played well since taking over for Dart, but Sunday afternoon was an off day for the veteran quarterback. In a lopsided game, Harbaugh likely put McCarthy in to see what he has moving forward, as the quarterback position remains a question mark for the offense.

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