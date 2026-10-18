National Football League
Charles Woodson And Julian Edelman Tackle The Biggest NFL Questions In Week 6
National Football League

Charles Woodson And Julian Edelman Tackle The Biggest NFL Questions In Week 6

Published Oct. 18, 2026 1:28 p.m. ET

Six weeks into the season, predictability is dead. 

With injuries piling up and underperforming teams running out of time to save their seasons, sweeping changes across the NFL feel inevitable. On "FOX NFL Kickoff," analysts Charles Woodson and Julian Edelman broke down where things stand across the league in their "Is It Time?" segment. 

Heading into Week 6, there are plenty of pretenders, contenders and quarterback questions, but the duo addressed whether it’s time to panic or start believing in each one.

After signing a massive extension this offseason and returning from a season-ending Achilles injury, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones had significant adversity to overcome. However, his recent decline in play has been hard to overlook as the Colts sit at 2-3.

Through five starts, Jones has thrown for 1,021 yards and three touchdowns with four interceptions. This begs the question: Is he fully healthy, or could a change at quarterback spark this offense?

Edelman's Thoughts: "There's just so much unpredictability with this team as a whole. The defense is kind of in shambles right now. You look at the offense and sometimes Jonathan Taylor's running the ball very well. Sometimes Daniel Jones is hitting throws down the field. [Receiver Alec] Pierce isn't in the lineup still. There's just a lot of uncertainty and unpredictability with this whole team. I think it's kind of stale. They got to get something going."

After a slow start derailed by injuries, the Green Bay Packers look to be putting it all together in the NFC North. Coming off a big division win over the Chicago Bears last week, the Packers are back over .500 with a 3-2 record.

The Minnesota Vikings are on a bye at 5-0, but could the Packers be on the verge of becoming a real threat in the NFC and making a deep playoff run?

Woodson's Thoughts: "Let's just calm down. Last week was an unbelievable game. The Bears came in hot, but the Packers peaked a weakness in the rap game and sold it. That secondary from the Bears were not very good, so [Green Bay] continued to go down the field. And then in the run game, the Packers … played physical up front as well. But listen, we got to make it two in a row. If they win today, I’m back."

The San Francisco 49ers sit at 5-0 and look like one of the league's most complete teams. They’ve beaten top-tier competition, put together dominant offensive and defensive performances, and quarterback Brock Purdy is an MVP candidate.

Is it time to call the 49ers the best team in football?

Edelman's Thoughts: "Right now, after five weeks, they are the best team in football. Very mentally tough. They're taking the personality of their head coach, Kyle Shanahan. I mean, they're dealing with injuries just like everyone else. They find the next man up, and they always seem to perform. Brock Purdy's the MVP with whoever's in the lineup right now. … They're playing with a lot of excitement. They don't let outside noise bug them. I just hope they stay healthy."

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