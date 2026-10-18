Seahawks Won't Make A Quarterback Change, Sticking With Sam Darnold

The Seahawks' brutal offensive showing and 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday won’t change Seattle's starting quarterback for Week 7. FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported on "FOX NFL Kickoff" that the Seahawks are sticking with Sam Darnold.

Darnold was 27-of-51 for 278 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions against the Broncos. It marked the third game this season in which he threw multiple interceptions.

Glazer emphasized that Seattle isn’t even considering starting backup Drew Lock over Darnold this week, noting that the veteran QB needs to keep building his relationship with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Fleury.

"I think there’s this enormous amount of pressure on Sam," Glazer said. "[He’s thinking,] ‘Oh, we just won the Super Bowl, I have to do more and more.’ When it’s more, now we got to make sure he and the offensive coordinator mesh. I know they met about it and talked about it this past week, but that’s the key."

​Backup Lock has played in two games this season. He replaced Darnold in Week 1 against the Patriots when Darnold went out with a hip injury. Lock started in Week 2 as Darnold remained sidelined and led Seattle to a 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

During Seattle’s run to a Super Bowl LX win last season, Darnold had 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in the regular season. This year, he has seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.​

With a weaker run game due to rookie Jadarian Price being moved to injured reserve and Emmanuel Wilson struggling, the Seahawks must rely on their passing game to score points.

If the Seattle offense can keep making magic through the air with superstar receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and its talented defense, the Seahawks should be right back in the title hunt.