How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

The Chicago Bears visit the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. The Bears are 3-2 and the Falcons are 2-3.

Chicago lost 31-7 at Green Bay in Week 5, giving the ball away five times. Tyson Bagent was benched after his second interception, and Case Keenum finished 11-of-18 for 108 yards with an interception. Caleb Williams has missed three games with a hamstring strain and is close to returning, but head coach Ben Johnson has not said who will take the first-team snaps.

Atlanta lost 30-23 to Baltimore in overtime in Week 5 on Sunday night. Nick Folk made all three of his field goals, including a 48-yarder that put the Falcons up 23-15 late in the fourth quarter. Michael Penix Jr. left in overtime with a rib injury, and the Falcons are optimistic he can play against Chicago.

The Bears are 3-point favorites over the Falcons, with a total of 48.5 and a moneyline of -181 for the Bears and +152 for the Falcons.

Below, we’ll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game.

How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, October 18, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

TV: FOX

Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

A hamstring injury has limited Caleb Williams to 2 of Chicago’s 5 games, and he is questionable for Sunday after full practices Thursday and Friday, so his status is a game-time decision. In those two games he threw for 407 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and he ran 15 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Atlanta allows 80.2 rushing yards per game, fifth in the NFL, and Chicago’s ground game leads the league at 173.2. Williams, who also runs, gives the Bears another way around that front.

Four quarterbacks have thrown a pass for Atlanta this season, and Drake London has still caught 27 of 37 targets for 488 yards, fourth in the NFL. He has not scored a touchdown, and he averages 18.1 yards per catch.

Chicago allows 215.4 passing yards per game, in the middle of the NFL, and has 12.0 sacks, a top-15 total, so London sees a defense that gives up some room. No other Falcon has more than 152 receiving yards, and Atlanta’s passing offense sits in the bottom half of the league at 195.0 yards per game.

Four quarterbacks have thrown a pass for Atlanta this season, and Drake London has still caught 27 of 37 targets for 488 yards, fourth in the NFL. He has not scored a touchdown, and he averages 18.1 yards per catch.

Chicago allows 215.4 passing yards per game, in the middle of the NFL, and has 12.0 sacks, a top-15 total, so London sees a defense that gives up some room. No other Falcon has more than 149 receiving yards, and Atlanta's passing offense sits in the bottom half of the league at 195.0 yards per game.

Bears vs. Falcons Odds

Learn more about the Chicago Bears vs. Atlanta Falcons game and check the full schedule on FOX Sports!

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