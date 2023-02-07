National Football League Raiders grant QB Derek Carr permission to visit Saints 13 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New Orleans Saints have emerged as a potential suitor for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

According to a report from the NFL Network, the Raiders have granted Carr permission to visit with the Saints. The plan is for that visit to take place on Wednesday.

With the Raiders granting Carr permission to speak with New Orleans, this means the two organizations have agreed upon trade compensation for the four-time Pro Bowl QB, who holds a no-trade clause in his contract. The Saints are the first and only team Carr has been permitted to communicate with up to this point.

Carr, 31, signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension with Las Vegas last offseason. While at the Pro Bowl this past weekend, the Raiders QB made it clear that he has no plans to extend the Feb. 15 deadline in his contract that triggers $40.4 million in future guaranteed money.

"I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said, before noting he's obeyed the rules by not having contact with other potential suitors. "If it gets to the date [and I get released], then I'll be able to talk to all my friends."

If Carr does up playing for the Saints in 2023, he would be reunited with his first NFL head coach, Dennis Allen. The Raiders compiled an 8-28 mark under Allen's guidance from 2012-14. He was fired four games into the 2014 campaign, which was Carr's rookie season.

This past season was one to forget for Carr, who was benched after 15 games in favor of Jarrett Stidham. The move was followed by both sides agreeing that it would be best for Carr to stay away from the team for the remainder of the season with a potential offseason trade looming.

The Saints began the 2022 campaign with Jameis Winston under center. The former No. 1 draft pick injured his back early in the season and was replaced by Andy Dalton, who started the final 14 games of the year. New Orleans finished the 2022 campaign with a 7-10 record and missed the postseason.

Carr could be a potential answer at QB for an organization that hasn't found a viable successor to Drew Brees since he retired following the 2020 campaign.

