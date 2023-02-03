National Football League
Derek Carr not extending deadline to facilitate Raiders trade
National Football League

2 hours ago

With the Las Vegas Raiders seemingly set to move on from Derek Carr, the veteran quarterback isn't going to do them any favors.

While participating in Thursday's Pro Bowl skills competition, Carr said that he won't extend the Feb. 15 deadline by which his $40.4 million salary becomes fully guaranteed. The Raiders, unable to finalize a trade involving Carr until the new league year begins March 15, will be on the hook for all of Carr's 2023 wages if he is not released within the next two weeks.

"I don't think that would be best for me," Carr said about moving back the trigger date in his contract to help the Raiders facilitate a trade.

Interestingly, the Raiders still haven't given Carr, who has a no-trade clause, permission to even seek a trade partner.

"That's for [the Raiders] to talk about," Carr said, when asked why Las Vegas isn't allowing him to speak with other teams. "I'm just obeying the rules. If it gets to the date [and I get released], then I'll be able to talk to all my friends."

The four-time Pro Bowler could end up being the top veteran quarterback on the market. Tom Brady announced his retirement this past week, while the status of Aaron Rodgers and Lamar Jackson is even murkier than Carr's. The Colts, Jets and Buccaneers currently have the best odds to land Carr, per FOX Bet.

Craig Carton explains why he thinks Derek Carr will end up in The Big Apple.

After winning the Pro Bowl's precision passing competition, Carr also took a bit of a shot at the Raiders upon being asked if he had ever been that hot in Vegas.

"Not that hot. It's probably why I'm going somewhere else," Carr joked.

Carr's time with the Raiders likely came to an unceremonious end in the final weeks of the 2022 season. After dropping to 6-9 with a disappointing loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Eve, Carr was benched for Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season. He completed just 60.8% of his passes for 3,522 yards, 24 touchdowns and a career-high 14 interceptions with an 86.3 passer rating, his lowest mark since his rookie season.

Carr received support from Raiders fans that attended the skills competition, however, as they expressed their appreciation for their QB of the past nine seasons.

"I got goosebumps because they're wearing the jerseys and it brings tears to your eyes because you love them so much," Carr said. "You poured your heart out to try and give them some memories."

