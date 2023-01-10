National Football League NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over.

The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.

Carr left the team after getting benched with two games left in the season and is now reportedly likely to be traded or cut, leaving the Raiders looking for a new quarterback after nine years with the former second-round pick out of Fresno State as their primary starter.

What does the failed season mean for the quarterback's future?

Carr will likely have plenty of suitors as quarterback-needy teams will likely give the 31-year-old battle-tested veteran a look.

So what are some potential landing spots for him? Let's take a look at the latest hypothetical odds for Carr's next team, courtesy of FOX Bet.

ODDS ON DEREK CARR'S NEXT TEAM

Colts : +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Jets : +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Buccaneers : +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Panthers : +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Saints : +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Commanders : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Patriots : +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

*Odds as of 1/9/2023

The Colts have made a habit of trying to rehabilitate veteran quarterbacks in recent years, with varying levels of success. They made the playoffs in 2020 with Philip Rivers in what turned out to be his final season but struggled in more recent years with Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan under center.

It is also worth noting that head coach Frank Reich, an offensive-minded coach who those quarterback rehabilitations were attempted under, was fired earlier this season. The Colts may want to pair their next head coach with a younger quarterback, such as top NFL draft prospects Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud or Will Levis. But if Indianapolis goes back to the veteran quarterback well, Carr seems like a natural candidate.

Raiders expected to explore trade options for QB Derek Carr this offseason NFL reporter Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss possible landing spots for Derek Carr this offseason.

However, the Jets may be an even better fit for Carr, especially if they move on from former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, according to FOX Bet trading associate Matthew Griffe.

"The dream scenario for Derek Carr is ending up in New York with the Jets with all the young weapons they have," Griffe said.

It could be the dream scenario for the Jets as well. Though Gang Green missed the playoffs in 2022, they have a promising young core thanks to players like running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Sauce Gardner. If the Jets do decide to part ways with Zach Wilson, Carr could be a natural stopgap quarterback who could try to lead this young roster to its first taste of playoff football.

Are Jets a likely landing spot for Raiders QB Derek Carr next season? Craig Carton joins Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes and Greg Jennings to discuss Raiders QB Derek Carr stepping away from the team.

The three NFC South teams on the list — the Buccaneers, Panthers and Saints — may have their interest in Carr vary based on what happens with Tom Brady. Will TB12 return to the Bucs? Or does the legendary quarterback retire from the NFL for good? There's also the possibility he'll attempt to join his third NFL team. If Brady opts for the latter option, it is not out of the realm of possibility that he could join one of Tampa Bay's division rivals, depending on who is coaching in New Orleans or Carolina next season.

The Commanders are also an intriguing option depending on what happens with their coaching staff. If Ron Rivera and his staff stay in place, Carr could have a major advocate in that building — Jack Del Rio, his former Raiders head coach and current Washington defensive coordinator.

The Patriots, meanwhile, seem like more of a long shot — especially given McDaniels' failed marriage with Carr in Las Vegas and the coach's ties to Bill Belichick and New England. However, Carr would be a reliable veteran option if Belichick decides to move on from Mac Jones, who just last season looked like the Patriots' quarterback of the future.

There is another possibility on the table, too.

"Something not included in the odds previously is that Carr just decides to call it a career and retire as a Raider," Griffe said. "It's something he has hinted at before."

Stay tuned to FOX Sports for the latest updates on how Carr's NFL future unfolds.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more