Raiders' Antonio Pierce hoping for 'chaos' as Aidan O'Connell gets start vs. Chiefs
Raiders' Antonio Pierce hoping for 'chaos' as Aidan O'Connell gets start vs. Chiefs

Published Nov. 27, 2024 4:28 p.m. ET

Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback when the Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) on Friday.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Wednesday, saying O'Connell had progressed well after breaking his right thumb on Oct. 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Let's call a spade a spade, the best team in football against the worst team in football," Pierce said on Wednesday, according to NFL.com. "Let's change the narrative. Let's go out there and make it a dogfight, let's make it ugly, let's make it scrappy.

"It's Black Friday, let's create a little chaos, let's get back to Raider football and have some fun and some personality. Let it loose."

Gardner Minshew broke his left collarbone on Sunday in a game against the Denver Broncos and is out for the season.

The Raiders could have gone with Desmond Ridder to replace Minshew.

O'Connell was under center the last time Las Vegas traveled to Kansas City. The Raiders got a 20-14 upset win last season on Christmas Day — despite the quarterback not completing a pass after the first quarter. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

