National Football League Raiders' Antonio Pierce hoping for 'chaos' as Aidan O'Connell gets start vs. Chiefs Published Nov. 27, 2024 4:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aidan O'Connell will start at quarterback when the Las Vegas Raiders (2-9) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) on Friday.

Raiders coach Antonio Pierce made the announcement Wednesday, saying O'Connell had progressed well after breaking his right thumb on Oct. 20 in a game against the Los Angeles Rams.

"Let's call a spade a spade, the best team in football against the worst team in football," Pierce said on Wednesday, according to NFL.com. "Let's change the narrative. Let's go out there and make it a dogfight, let's make it ugly, let's make it scrappy.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's Black Friday, let's create a little chaos, let's get back to Raider football and have some fun and some personality. Let it loose."

Gardner Minshew broke his left collarbone on Sunday in a game against the Denver Broncos and is out for the season.

The Raiders could have gone with Desmond Ridder to replace Minshew.

Ice Cube encourages Deion Sanders to be head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

O'Connell was under center the last time Las Vegas traveled to Kansas City. The Raiders got a 20-14 upset win last season on Christmas Day — despite the quarterback not completing a pass after the first quarter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Las Vegas Raiders Aidan O'Connell

share