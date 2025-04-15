National Football League
3 quarterbacks to attend 2025 NFL Draft — but not Shedeur Sanders
National Football League

3 quarterbacks to attend 2025 NFL Draft — but not Shedeur Sanders

Updated Apr. 15, 2025 10:31 a.m. ET

Top prospects Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter will attend next week's 2025 NFL Draft in person.

The league announced on Monday that 17 players have been confirmed to attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft will be held from April 24-26, with Ward, Hunter and Carter the favorites to be selected with the top three picks, according to BetMGM.

Ward, the former Miami star, will be joined by two other quarterbacks at the draft with Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe also set to attend. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is projected to be the second quarterback taken in the draft, will not be in attendance.

Milroe will be joined by two Crimson Tide teammates with linebacker Jihaad Campbell and guard Tyler Booker also accepting invitations. Two other schools will have multiple players attending the draft in person with Michigan sending defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson and Georgia sending defensive end Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The other players who are confirmed to attend the draft are LSU tackle Will Campbell, Texas receiver Matthew Golden, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons, and Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: At 464 pounds, Florida DT Desmond Watson sees weight loss as path to NFL

At 464 pounds, Florida DT Desmond Watson sees weight loss as path to NFL

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff Bracket
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes