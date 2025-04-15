3 quarterbacks to attend 2025 NFL Draft — but not Shedeur Sanders
Top prospects Cam Ward, Travis Hunter and Abdul Carter will attend next week's 2025 NFL Draft in person.
The league announced on Monday that 17 players have been confirmed to attend the draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The draft will be held from April 24-26, with Ward, Hunter and Carter the favorites to be selected with the top three picks, according to BetMGM.
Ward, the former Miami star, will be joined by two other quarterbacks at the draft with Ole Miss's Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe also set to attend. Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who is projected to be the second quarterback taken in the draft, will not be in attendance.
Milroe will be joined by two Crimson Tide teammates with linebacker Jihaad Campbell and guard Tyler Booker also accepting invitations. Two other schools will have multiple players attending the draft in person with Michigan sending defensive tackle Mason Graham and cornerback Will Johnson and Georgia sending defensive end Mykel Williams and safety Malaki Starks.
The other players who are confirmed to attend the draft are LSU tackle Will Campbell, Texas receiver Matthew Golden, Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Arizona receiver Tetairoa McMillan, Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons, and Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
