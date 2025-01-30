National Football League Eagles RB Saquon Barkley's historic 2024 season by the numbers Published Jan. 30, 2025 4:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Saquon Barkley was one of the premier running backs in the NFL across his six seasons with the New York Giants (2018-23), but he has been historically great in his 2024 debut season with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Highlighted by leading the league with 2,005 regular-season rushing yards, Barkley has been the driving force of a Philadelphia running game that ranked second in the league (179.3 rushing yards per game) and was strong enough to catapult the Eagles to Super Bowl LIX (Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

Here's Barkley's monstrous 2024 season by the numbers:

5: The number of rushing touchdowns Barkley has this postseason. With three more rushing scores, he'd tie Terrell Davis for the most rushing scores in a single postseason (eight).

ADVERTISEMENT

5.8: Barkley rushed for a career-best 5.8 yards per carry in the regular season — an Eagles record for a running back with at least 100 carries.

9: Barkley became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, providing Eric Dickerson, Adrian Peterson, Jamal Lewis, Barry Sanders, Derrick Henry, Terrell Davis, Chris Johnson and O.J. Simpson with some new company.

10.4: In Barkley's first game against the Giants (Week 7), he rushed for 176 yards and one touchdown on 10.4 yards per carry, which stands as his highest mark of the season (regular season plus postseason). Barkley didn't take a handoff after the third quarter and finished 13 yards short of the rushing record for a running back in their first game against their former team; Cedric Benson rushed for 189 yards against the Chicago Bears in 2009.

14: Barkley has rushed for 100-plus yards in 14 of the 19 games that he has appeared in this season (regular season plus postseason).

34.8: Barkley finished with an NFL-high 2,283 yards from scrimmage in the regular season (2,005 rushing yards, 278 receiving yards), with the Eagles posting a combined 6,565 yards from scrimmage. In other words, Barkley accounted for 34.8% of Philadelphia's total offense.

40: Barkley led the NFL with seven carries that went for at least 40 yards in the regular season. He was also second with 17 carries that went at least 20 yards.

60: Three of Barkley's five rushing touchdowns this postseason have been for 60-plus yards; he posted 62- and 78-yard touchdown runs against the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round and a 60-yard rushing score against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game.

Saquon Barkey rushes for an UNREAL 60-yard TD, giving Eagles lead vs. Commanders in NFC Championship Game

100: Barkley finished 100 yards short of Dickerson's NFL record for rushing yards in a single season (2,105 in 1984). The former was on pace to break the latter's record, as he was averaging 125.3 rushing yards per game, but Barkley was rested for Philadelphia's Week 18 game, as the Eagles were locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.

168: Barkley has rushed for 442 yards on 6.7 yards per carry this postseason, trailing the all-time rushing record for a single postseason by 168 yards; John Riggins rushed for 610 yards in the 1982 postseason for Washington. Next, Barkley will face a Kansas City Chiefs defense that surrendered just 101.8 rushing yards per game in the regular season (eighth in the NFL).

170: Barkley's 442 postseason rushing yards are 170 more than the No. 2 rusher this postseason, Buffalo Bills RB James Cook, who rushed for 272 yards and three touchdowns on 5.1 yards per carry in three postseason games.

205: Barkley rushed for 205 yards in the Eagles' divisional-round victory over the Rams, which is the fifth-most yards a player has rushed for in a playoff game.

222: Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards — an Eagles franchise record — in 16 regular-season games. Meanwhile, his former team (NYG) rushed for a combined 1,783 yards and 13 touchdowns in 17 games. Barkley rushed for 222 more yards than the entire Giants team and finished with the same number of rushing scores in one less game.

255: Philadelphia's star back rushed for a career-high 255 yards in the Eagles' Week 12 victory over the Rams, which is the ninth-most yards a player has rushed for in a regular-season game.

345: Barkley's legendary regular season came with him leading the NFL with 345 carries — while not suiting up for one game, mind you.

693: Barkley rushed for 1,000-plus yards in three of his six seasons with the Giants, topping at 1,312 rushing yards in 2022. That high mark is 693 yards less than his 2024 regular-season output (2,005 rushing yards).

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Philadelphia Eagles Saquon Barkley

share