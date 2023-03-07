National Football League
National Football League

Pete Carroll responds to Sauce Gardner's pre-draft meeting comments

Published Mar. 7, 2023 10:44 p.m. EST

Sauce Gardner might have all the makings of becoming a generational cornerback for the Jets, but he is not the most popular man in Seattle.

Gardner was already not well-liked by Seahawks fans after beating out their team's rookie cornerback, Tariq Woolen, for 2022 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Then, during a guest appearance on NFL Network's coverage of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine last weekend, Gardner claimed that he had an "uncomfortable" experience when meeting with Seahawks officials as he went through the pre-draft process the year prior.

"I remember I did my Seahawks interview-slash-meeting and that was probably the most, like, uncomfortable one," Gardner said. "I remember coach [Pete] Carroll, he was just so close to me, he was asking me questions. I was like, ‘Dang, it’s getting hot in here.'"

Gardner also went on to say Carroll cut him off when Gardner was attempting to answer questions about himself. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Gardner ending up going to the Jets with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, five slots before the Seahawks selected offensive lineman Charles Cross at No. 9 overall.

But Carroll and the Seahawks didn't sit idly after Gardner's comments, and on Tuesday, it led to a rare social media spat between one team's coach and another team's star player.

Seahawks fans loved the lighthearted jab. 

Gardner, however, was not amused.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Sauce Gardner
Seattle Seahawks
New York Jets
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Watch Natural Selection Tour on Caffeine.tv
Watch Natural Selection Tour on Caffeine.tv
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes