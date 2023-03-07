National Football League Pete Carroll responds to Sauce Gardner's pre-draft meeting comments Published Mar. 7, 2023 10:44 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

Sauce Gardner might have all the makings of becoming a generational cornerback for the Jets, but he is not the most popular man in Seattle.

Gardner was already not well-liked by Seahawks fans after beating out their team's rookie cornerback, Tariq Woolen, for 2022 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Then, during a guest appearance on NFL Network's coverage of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine last weekend, Gardner claimed that he had an "uncomfortable" experience when meeting with Seahawks officials as he went through the pre-draft process the year prior.

"I remember I did my Seahawks interview-slash-meeting and that was probably the most, like, uncomfortable one," Gardner said. "I remember coach [Pete] Carroll, he was just so close to me, he was asking me questions. I was like, ‘Dang, it’s getting hot in here.'"

Gardner also went on to say Carroll cut him off when Gardner was attempting to answer questions about himself.

Gardner ending up going to the Jets with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, five slots before the Seahawks selected offensive lineman Charles Cross at No. 9 overall.

But Carroll and the Seahawks didn't sit idly after Gardner's comments, and on Tuesday, it led to a rare social media spat between one team's coach and another team's star player.

Seahawks fans loved the lighthearted jab.

Gardner, however, was not amused.

