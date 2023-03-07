Pete Carroll responds to Sauce Gardner's pre-draft meeting comments
Sauce Gardner might have all the makings of becoming a generational cornerback for the Jets, but he is not the most popular man in Seattle.
Gardner was already not well-liked by Seahawks fans after beating out their team's rookie cornerback, Tariq Woolen, for 2022 AP Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Then, during a guest appearance on NFL Network's coverage of the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine last weekend, Gardner claimed that he had an "uncomfortable" experience when meeting with Seahawks officials as he went through the pre-draft process the year prior.
"I remember I did my Seahawks interview-slash-meeting and that was probably the most, like, uncomfortable one," Gardner said. "I remember coach [Pete] Carroll, he was just so close to me, he was asking me questions. I was like, ‘Dang, it’s getting hot in here.'"
Gardner also went on to say Carroll cut him off when Gardner was attempting to answer questions about himself.
Gardner ending up going to the Jets with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, five slots before the Seahawks selected offensive lineman Charles Cross at No. 9 overall.
But Carroll and the Seahawks didn't sit idly after Gardner's comments, and on Tuesday, it led to a rare social media spat between one team's coach and another team's star player.
Seahawks fans loved the lighthearted jab.
Gardner, however, was not amused.
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- Reports: Jets open trade talks with Aaron Rodgers, Packers
- Which teams are reportedly uninterested in Lamar Jackson?
- 2023 NFL Combine: USC's Andrew Vorhees records 38 bench press reps after tearing ACL
- Sharp: Ravens have themselves to blame for not getting Lamar Jackson help
- Alabama QB Bryce Young confident in abilities, downplays questions about frame
- 2023 NFL free-agent top-50 rankings: Lamar Jackson atop deep group of QBs
- Jalen Carter's draft stock a topic of discussion among NFL execs
- 2023 NFL Draft prospect rankings: 64 best available players
- Aaron Rodgers’ most likely landing spots after Derek Carr domino falls
- Texas spring storylines: Can Arch Manning win Longhorns’ QB battle?
- Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes: Ranking every MLB team's chances to sign him
- Pau Gasol thinking of Kobe Bryant ahead of Lakers honor: ‘He elevated me.’
- NASCAR power rankings: Ross Chastain rises to top spot after Las Vegas
- College basketball tiers: Big 12, Big 10 headline best conference tournaments
- Aaron Rodgers’ most likely landing spots after Derek Carr domino fallsThe NFL's size argument has big flawsDallas Cowboys place franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard
- Derek Carr's move to New Orleans Saints impacts Super Bowl oddsKansas City Chiefs not expected to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr.2023 NFL Draft TE rankings: Dalton Kincaid leads "unique" top 10
- QB Derek Carr reportedly signing four-year deal with New Orleans SaintsGeno Smith, Seahawks reportedly agree to 3-year, $105 million dealRavens to tag Lamar Jackson if long-term deal isn't reached
- Aaron Rodgers’ most likely landing spots after Derek Carr domino fallsThe NFL's size argument has big flawsDallas Cowboys place franchise tag on RB Tony Pollard
- Derek Carr's move to New Orleans Saints impacts Super Bowl oddsKansas City Chiefs not expected to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr.2023 NFL Draft TE rankings: Dalton Kincaid leads "unique" top 10
- QB Derek Carr reportedly signing four-year deal with New Orleans SaintsGeno Smith, Seahawks reportedly agree to 3-year, $105 million dealRavens to tag Lamar Jackson if long-term deal isn't reached